

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Assurant Inc (AIZ) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $265.6 million, or $5.17 per share. This compares with $133.8 million, or $2.55 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Assurant Inc reported adjusted earnings of $293.9 million or $5.73 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.28 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 8.9% to $3.231 billion from $2.967 billion last year.



Assurant Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



