Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG: Santhera Closes USD 13 Million Royalty Monetization Agreement

Pratteln, Switzerland, November 5, 2025 - Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) announces the closing of a USD 13 million royalty monetization agreement, first announced in September 2025, to support the global launches of AGAMREE® (vamorolone).

The agreement was initially secured in September 2025 with R-Bridge, an affiliate of CBC Group, covering 25% of net royalties on AGAMREE from Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in North America and Sperogenix Therapeutics Ltd in China. Since initially securing the agreement, Partners Group, one of the largest firms in the global private markets industry, has joined the financing, contributing a majority of the USD 13 million raised.

Payments to Partners Group and R-Bridge are capped. Once the agreed ceiling or duration is reached, North American and Chinese royalties revert to Santhera. Santhera retains buy-back rights over the royalty stream. Under an additional agreement secured with R-Bridge in 2024, R-Bridge is entitled to 75% of net royalties from Catalyst and Sperogenix.

Dario Eklund, Chief Executive Officer of Santhera, said:"We are pleased to announce the closing of this royalty monetization agreement, now with the addition of Partners Group. This provides important growth capital to support our strategy and global rollout of AGAMREE."

About Santhera

Santhera Pharmaceuticals.

AGAMREE® is a trademark of Santhera Pharmaceuticals.

For further information please contact:

Santhera

Catherine Isted, Chief Financial Officer:

IR@santhera.com

ICR Healthcare:

Santhera@icrhealthcare.com

Disclaimer / Forward-looking statements

This communication does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities of Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG. This publication may contain certain forward-looking statements concerning the Company and its business. Such statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers

should therefore not place undue reliance on these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or investment decision. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

# # #

Attachment