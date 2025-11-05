

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Asahi Kasei Corporation (3407.T, AHKSF), a material, homes and healthcare business firm reported improved earnings despite declined sales in the first half of the year. In addition, looking ahead to fiscal year 2025, the firm has raised earnings guidance but cut sales view.



For the first and second quarters ended, Net income attributable to owners increased to 66.27 billion yen from 60.25 billion yen a year ago. Per share earnings rose to 48.79 yen from 43.46 yen a year ago.



Pre-Tax income, however, decreased to 96.63 billion yen from 97.12 billion yen in the prior year.



Net sales slipped to 1,486.37 billion yen from 1,490.33 billion yen a year ago.



For the fiscal year ending on March 31, 2026 the firm has lifted the Net income guidance to 140 billion yen from 125 billion yen guided earlier. The per-share earnings guidance improved to 103.15 yen from the March-reported 90.69 yen.



The full-year operating income is now expected to be 221 billion yen, higher than the 215 billion yen provided earlier, up 4.3 per cent from a year ago.



However, the expected net sales for the FY2025 are lowered to 3,080 billion yen from 3,117 billion yen a year ago.



In the Tokyo Stock Exchange, shares were trading 0.75% higher at 1,216.50 yen.



