

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Australia-headquartered mining business MMG Limited (MMLTF,1208.HK) on Wednesday said the European Commission has announced that it would move to a Phase II merger investigation of its acquisition of Anglo-American's (AAL.L) nickel business in Brazil.



MMG Limited had on February 18, 2025, announced the conditional acquisition of Anglo-American's nickel business in Brazil.



The Phase II is a detailed review of information to enable the European Commission to be satisfied that there are no substantive anti-competitive concerns with the acquisition.



MMG said it would continue to work with Anglo-American and the European Commission to assist the European Commission in its review.



