XP Power Ltd - Investor Seminar
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 05
5 November 2025
XP Power Limited
('XP Power' or 'the Group')
Investor Seminar
XP Power, one of the world's leading developers and manufacturers of critical power control solutions to the Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment, Healthcare and Industrial Technology sectors, is confirming today it is hosting an investor seminar starting at 3:30pm in London for institutional investors and sell side analysts.
Gavin Griggs, Chief Executive Officer, and Matt Webb, Chief Financial Officer, will be joined by senior leaders from the business to cover why we win, our market position, product development and portfolio, technology, sustainability and financial framework.
A recording of the seminar alongside presentation slides will be made available after the event at https://corporate.xppower.com/investors/reports-and-presentations
There will be no further update on trading provided at the event.
For those interested in attending, please email investor.relations@xppower.com.
Enquiries:
XP Power
Gavin Griggs, Chief Executive Officer
+44 (0)118 984 5515
Matt Webb, Chief Financial Officer
+44 (0)118 984 5515
CDR
Claire de Groot
+44 (0)207 638 9571