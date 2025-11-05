XP Power Ltd - Investor Seminar

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 05

5 November 2025

XP Power Limited

('XP Power' or 'the Group')

Investor Seminar

XP Power, one of the world's leading developers and manufacturers of critical power control solutions to the Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment, Healthcare and Industrial Technology sectors, is confirming today it is hosting an investor seminar starting at 3:30pm in London for institutional investors and sell side analysts.

Gavin Griggs, Chief Executive Officer, and Matt Webb, Chief Financial Officer, will be joined by senior leaders from the business to cover why we win, our market position, product development and portfolio, technology, sustainability and financial framework.

A recording of the seminar alongside presentation slides will be made available after the event at https://corporate.xppower.com/investors/reports-and-presentations

There will be no further update on trading provided at the event.

For those interested in attending, please email investor.relations@xppower.com .

