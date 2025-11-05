Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 05.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
SuperBuzz explodiert um 20% nach Mega-Deal mit NASDAQ-Werberiesen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MQ1C | ISIN: SG9999003735 | Ticker-Symbol: 4XP
Frankfurt
05.11.25 | 08:07
10,800 Euro
-2,70 % -0,300
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
1-Jahres-Chart
XP POWER LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
XP POWER LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,10011,80009:29
PR Newswire
05.11.2025 08:06 Uhr
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

XP Power Ltd - Investor Seminar

XP Power Ltd - Investor Seminar

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 05

5 November 2025

XP Power Limited

('XP Power' or 'the Group')

Investor Seminar

XP Power, one of the world's leading developers and manufacturers of critical power control solutions to the Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment, Healthcare and Industrial Technology sectors, is confirming today it is hosting an investor seminar starting at 3:30pm in London for institutional investors and sell side analysts.

Gavin Griggs, Chief Executive Officer, and Matt Webb, Chief Financial Officer, will be joined by senior leaders from the business to cover why we win, our market position, product development and portfolio, technology, sustainability and financial framework.

A recording of the seminar alongside presentation slides will be made available after the event at https://corporate.xppower.com/investors/reports-and-presentations

There will be no further update on trading provided at the event.

For those interested in attending, please email investor.relations@xppower.com.

Ends

Enquiries:

XP Power

Gavin Griggs, Chief Executive Officer

+44 (0)118 984 5515

Matt Webb, Chief Financial Officer

+44 (0)118 984 5515

CDR

Claire de Groot

+44 (0)207 638 9571


© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.