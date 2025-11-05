Eniro Group AB: Steady progress in a changing landscape

"The third quarter once again shows that our strategic focus remains strong!"

July - September 2025 Net sales for the quarter amounted to SEK 237 million (235).

Operating result amounted to SEK 24 million (32).

EBITDA amounted to SEK 40 million (50), with an EBITDA-margin of 17,0 percent (21,4).

Adjusted EBITDA amounted to SEK 46 million (50).

Result before income tax amounted to SEK 22 million (30).

Net result for the period amounted to 22 million (30).

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK 0,03 (0,04).

Cash flow from current operations amounted to SEK 13 million (-3). January - September 2025 Net sales for the quarter amounted to SEK 711 million (712).

Operating profit amounted to SEK 44 million (48).

EBITDA amounted to SEK 96 million (100), with an EBITDA margin of 13,5 percent (14,1).

Adjusted EBITDA amounted to SEK 109 million (100).

Profit before tax amounted to SEK 36 million (39).

Net result for the period amounted to SEK 39 million (39).

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK 0,05 (0,05).

Cash flow from current operations amounted to SEK 46 million (45).

ARR for the Marketing Partner business area amounted to SEK 515 million (485).

Significant events during the second quarter of 2025

On July 1, 2025, Eniro acquired Qwamplify Nordics to strengthen its position in digital marketing in the Nordic region.

On August 19, 2025 Mario von Dahn took the position as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at Eniro.

Significant events January - June of 2025

On January 3, 2025, Eniro announced that the closing of the acquisition of Medialuotsi Oy had taken place.

On February 19, 2025, the Board of Directors decided to evaluate a separate listing of Dynava.

On February 21, Eniro announced that Stefan Liljedahl has been appointed as new Interim Chief Financial Officer (CFO) during the recruitment of a new permanent CFO. Stefan took up the position on March 10, 2025.

On April 2, Eniro Kapaten's appeal against the redemption decision of preference shares 2022 lost in the Court of Appeal. The company has appealed the judgment and applied for leave to appeal.

On April 25, Eniro announced that Mario von Dahn has been appointed new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Mario will take up the position on August 19, 2025.

The Annual General Meeting on May 28 resolved to re-elect Board members Fredric Forsman, Mia Batljan, Fredrik Crafoord, Mats Gabrielsson, Joost Merks and to re-elect the Chairman of the Board Fredric Forsman and to elect Trond Dale.

The AGM decided that no dividend will be paid for the financial year 2024; the year's profits will be carried forward.

Significant events after the end of the period

No significant events after the end of the period.



Hosni Teque-Omeirat, President and Chief Executive Officer

"We are now entering the final quarter of the year, and we are doing so with a strong, growing business value and an organisation that has proven its ability to handle both transformation and growth simultaneously."



For further information, please contact:

Hosni Teque-Omeirat, President and CEO Eniro Group AB (publ)

Phone: +46 (0)70-225 18 77

E-mail: hosni.teque-omeirat@eniro.com

This information is information that Eniro Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08.30 CET on 5 November 2025.

Eniro exists for companies that want to achieve success and growth in their market. Today, Eniro optimizes the opportunity for companies to create local presence, searchability and marketing digitally. This makes Eniro an important partner for small and medium-sized companies. The company's clear goal is to give SMEs the same conditions and resources that large companies have access to. Eniro offers a platform that optimizes local marketing through intelligence, automation and streamlining of communication. In the digital landscape, Eniro partners with the largest media groups in the world.

Eniro Group AB (publ) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ENRO) and operates in Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Norway. In 2024, the Eniro Group had sales of SEK 951 million and approximately 900 employees with headquarters in Stockholm. The group also includes Dynava, which offers customer service and answering services for major companies in the Nordic region, as well as directory assistance services.