Cinis Fertilizer AB: Cinis Fertilizer plans an overhaul of its plant and will temporarily suspend production

Cinis Fertilizer has decided to carry out an overhaul of its plant, which will temporarily suspend production at its production facility in Köpmanholmen, Sweden, in the month of November. The decision will allow implementation of technical improvements in the production facility to increase production capacity and stability from current levels in a period when raw material and finished goods market movements impact company's profitability negatively.

The company is currently ongoing strategic review focused on three topics: reducing cost of the purchased input material, increasing capacity and stability of production of potassium sulfate, and improving finished goods prices. Lower market demand and prices of the finished products combined with increasing raw material prices during autumn are negatively impacting Cinis Fertilizer's profitability.

The simultaneous need for a longer production halt to carry out the more demanding technical installations aiming to increase production capacity and stability has led to the decision to suspend production starting from mid of November for an expected period of 4 to 6 weeks. The planned technical improvements include increasing cooling capacity for better production stability and increased production volumes, and installation of a filter system to reduce emissions of dust particles that improves the working environment.

"This is good timing to conduct plant improvements given the seasonality of fertilizer market. A short stop of production provides an opportunity for us to concentrate on implementing planned improvement measures with our own staff and external parties. This overhaul has been carefully planned in order to ensure minimum disruption in the supply of our product," said Jakob Liedberg, CEO and founder of Cinis Fertilizer AB.

Cinis Fertilizer will publish its third quarter interim report on November 13, 2025. The company expects to provide an update on the strategic review as soon as such information is available.

__________________

For more information, please contact:



Anders Antonsson, Head of IR and Communications

anders@cinis-fertilizer.com, +46 709 994 970

Jakob Liedberg, CEO

jakob@cinis-fertilizer.com, +46 768 58 12 86

This information is such information that Cinis Fertilizer is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU's Market Abuse Regulation. This report has been prepared with a Swedish and an English version. In the event of any discrepancies between the two, the Swedish version applies. This information was published, through the agency of the contact persons above, on November 5, 2025, at 8:15 a.m. CET.

About Cinis Fertilizer

Cinis Fertilizer is a Swedish greentech company that produces an environmentally friendly mineral fertilizer, potassium sulfate (SOP), by recycling residual streams from the manufacture of batteries and battery materials, as well as from the pulp and other industries. The patented technology uses half the energy of current production methods and results in a mineral fertilizer with a low carbon footprint. A unique and circular contribution that enables sustainable agriculture. Cinis Fertilizer is listed on First North Growth Market (CINIS). FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, visit www.cinis-fertilizer.com.