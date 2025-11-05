Anzeige
Micro Systemation AB: MSAB Signs SEK 8.6 million Agreement with UK Law Enforcement Agency

MSAB (Micro Systemation AB, publ), a global leader in digital forensics technology, has signed a significant agreement valued at SEK 8.6 million with a UK Law Enforcement Agency.

The contract covers the purchase of UNIFY Collaborate, MSAB's industry-leading solution for real-time collaboration, designed to meet the growing demand for efficient digital investigations. The agreement also includes comprehensive support services and will run for a period of three years.

"The customer is a national agency and will implement UNIFY Collaborate in a cloud environment whereby staff across the country will be able to seamlessly access data simultaneously" says Alan Platt, UK Key Account Manager at MSAB.

"This is a strategically important contract for us, as UNIFY Collaborate is a new software solution that an existing customer has chosen to implement - expanding their suite of MSAB tools. We are proud to deliver solutions that empower our customers to enhance their digital investigation capabilities over time," says Peter Gille, CEO of MSAB.

This UK agency utilises MSAB's solutions to reliably and efficiently access data from mobile devices across their geographical region at key frontline locations and to reinforce and enhance their operational efficiency.

Revenue from this agreement is expected to be recognized in the fourth quarter.

For further information, please contact:

Peter Gille, CEO MSAB, peter.gille@msab.com

Tony Forsgren, CFO MSAB, tony.forsgren@msab.com

Mike Dickinson CRO MSAB, mike.dickinson@msab.com

About MSAB:
MSAB is a world leader in forensic technology for extracting and analyzing data in mobile devices. The company develops high-quality and easy-to-use software for law enforcement organizations, such as police, defense, and customs. The products, which have become a de facto standard for securing evidence in criminal investigations, can be supplemented with reporting tools and a large range of training with certifications within a holistic method for forensic science. The company serves customers in more than 100 countries worldwide, through its own sales offices and through distributors. MSAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker name: MSAB B. www.msab.com


