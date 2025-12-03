Micro Systemation AB: MSAB Receives Order for SEK 19.3 million from Government Agency in Asia Pacific

MSAB (Micro Systemation AB, publ), a global leader in mobile forensics, has received new orders from a government agency in the Asia Pacific region with a total value of SEK 19.3 million.
The order primarily includes XRY Pro, the company's flagship solution for mobile device data access and extraction. The agreement has an initial term of three years.
Due to confidentiality requirements, the identity of the customer cannot be disclosed.
"Our continued investment in research and development for mobile phone access and extraction is delivering strong returns through growing global sales of XRY Pro and this order in Asia Pacific is yet another example of broad customer adoption that has become our key growth driver in 2025" says Peter Gille, CEO of MSAB.
Revenue from this agreement is expected to be recognized in the fourth quarter.
