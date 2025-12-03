Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 03.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Investitions-Update: Giant Mining Corp. setzt Segel für die Zukunft!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 931444 | ISIN: SE0000526626 | Ticker-Symbol: W98
Frankfurt
03.12.25 | 08:01
5,500 Euro
+0,36 % +0,020
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MICRO SYSTEMATION AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MICRO SYSTEMATION AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,7205,88011:28
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.12.2025 07:00 Uhr
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Micro Systemation AB: MSAB Receives Order for SEK 19.3 million from Government Agency in Asia Pacific

MSAB (Micro Systemation AB, publ), a global leader in mobile forensics, has received new orders from a government agency in the Asia Pacific region with a total value of SEK 19.3 million.

The order primarily includes XRY Pro, the company's flagship solution for mobile device data access and extraction. The agreement has an initial term of three years.

Due to confidentiality requirements, the identity of the customer cannot be disclosed.

"Our continued investment in research and development for mobile phone access and extraction is delivering strong returns through growing global sales of XRY Pro and this order in Asia Pacific is yet another example of broad customer adoption that has become our key growth driver in 2025" says Peter Gille, CEO of MSAB.

Revenue from this agreement is expected to be recognized in the fourth quarter.

For further information, please contact:

Peter Gille, CEO MSAB, peter.gille@msab.com

Tony Forsgren, CFO MSAB, tony.forsgren@msab.com

About MSAB:
MSAB is a world leader in forensic technology for extracting and analyzing data in mobile devices. The company develops high-quality and easy-to-use software for law enforcement organizations, such as police, defense, and customs. The products, which have become a de facto standard for securing evidence in criminal investigations, can be supplemented with reporting tools and a large range of training with certifications within a holistic method for forensic science. The company serves customers in more than 100 countries worldwide, through its own sales offices and through distributors. MSAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker name: MSAB B. www.msab.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.