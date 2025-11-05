Ambu A/S: Annual Report 2024/25

5.11.2025 07:10:01 CET | Ambu A/S | Annual Financial Report

Today, Ambu releases its annual report for the 2024/25 financial year. For the full year, Ambu reported 13.1% organic revenue growth. This was driven by Endoscopy Solutions growing 15.4% and Anesthesia & Patient Monitoring growing 9.9%. Ambu's EBIT margin before special items reached 13.0%, and the company's free cash flow before acquisitions totaled DKK 407m.

The financial outlook for the 2025/26 financial year is set as follows: 10-13% organic revenue growth and 12-14% reported EBIT margin before special items. Excluding tariff impacts of ~2%-pts, EBIT margin is expected to be 14-16% given the current schedule of expected tariffs. Mitigation action, including investing in Americas, are ongoing, and the effect will diminish over the coming years.

"We have delivered another strong year at Ambu of double-digit organic growth and profitability, successfully concluding our turnaround with our ZOOM IN strategy and setting the stage for what's next. We now are entering a new era of accelerated growth and greater impact in healthcare, driven by our ambition to achieve global endoscopy leadership. Our aim is clear: we want to help clinicians treat more patients - faster and better - through our innovative solutions that enhance efficiency, strengthen clinical performance, and improve patient outcomes in a pressured global healthcare industry.

I am deeply energized by the opportunities ahead and grateful to my passionate colleagues worldwide, whose dedication and ingenuity have brought us this far. Together, we are ready to shape the future of endoscopy and redefine what's possible."

Britt Meelby Jensen

Chief Executive Officer







Financial highlights for 2024/25

Revenue for the full year was DKK 6,037m (DKK 5,391m), bringing the organic growth to 13.1% (13.8%) and the reported growth to 12.0% (12.9%).

for the full year was DKK 6,037m (DKK 5,391m), bringing the organic growth to 13.1% (13.8%) and the reported growth to 12.0% (12.9%). Endoscopy Solutions increased organically by 15.4% (19.7%). The Respiratory business group posted 15.4% (11.7%) organic growth, while the Urology, ENT, & GI business group posted 19.6% (29.6%) organic growth.

increased organically by 15.4% (19.7%). The business group posted 15.4% (11.7%) organic growth, while the business group posted 19.6% (29.6%) organic growth. Anesthesia & Patient Monitoring increased organically by 9.9% (6.1%).

increased organically by 9.9% (6.1%). EBIT before special items (b.s.i.) for the full year was DKK 784m (DKK 645m), with an EBIT margin b.s.i. of 13.0% (12.0%).

for the full year was DKK 784m (DKK 645m), with an EBIT margin b.s.i. of 13.0% (12.0%). Free cash flow (FCF) before acquisitions totaled DKK 407m (DKK 524m) for the full year.

before acquisitions totaled DKK 407m (DKK 524m) for the full year. Total distribution of cash of DKK 260m, consisting of dividend of DKK 110m planned for proposal by the Board of Directors at the annual general meeting, as well as a DKK 150m share buy-back program.



2025/26 financial guidance

Organic revenue growth : 10-13%

: 10-13% EBIT margin b.s.i.: 12-14%1

1) 14-16% excluding assumed tariff impact of ~2%-pts, given the current schedule of expected tariffs. Mitigation actions, including investing in Americas, are ongoing, and the effect will diminish over the coming years.







