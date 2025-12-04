Ambu A/S: Decisions Of The Annual General Meeting Of Ambu A/S

4.12.2025 13:02:22 CET | Ambu A/S | Decisions of general meeting

Yesterday, 3 December 2025, Ambu A/S held its annual general meeting, at which the following items were adopted:

Approval of the Company's Annual Report and consolidated financial statements

The presented audited Annual Report for the financial year 2024/25 was adopted by the shareholders.

Approval of the Remuneration Report

The proposed and presented Remuneration Report for the financial year 2024/25 was adopted by the shareholders.

Approval of the appropriation of profit in accordance with the adopted Annual Report

The Ambu Group reported a net profit for the year of DKK 609 million.

The Board of Directors proposed a dividend of DKK 0.41 per share of nominally DKK 0.50 so that a dividend in the total amount of DKK 110 million be paid out of the net profit for the year, corresponding to 18% of the Group's net profit, whereas the remaining part of the net profit be carried forward to next year.

Approval of the Board of Directors' remuneration for the financial year 2025/26

The Board of Directors proposed that the Board of Directors' remuneration for the current financial year (2025/26) remained unchanged, compared to the previous financial year, and be stipulated as follows:

Ordinary members of the Board of Directors receive basic remuneration amounting to DKK 400,000.

The Chair receives three times the basic remuneration (DKK 1,200,000).

The Vice Chair receives twice the basic remuneration (DKK 800,000).

In addition, each member of a Board committee receives remuneration of DKK 132,000 per committee seat, however, the Chair of a Board committee receives remuneration of DKK 200,000 per chairmanship.

Election of Chair of the Board of Directors

Jørgen Jensen was re-elected as Chair of the Board of Directors.

Election of Vice Chair of the Board of Directors

Shacey Petrovic was re-elected as Vice Chair of the Board of Directors.

Election of other members of the Board of Directors

David Hale, Simon Hesse Hoffmann, Susanne Larsson, and Michael del Prado were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors.

Election of auditor

EY Godkendt Revisionspartnerselskab was appointed as the Company's auditor in respect of statutory financial reporting as well as assurance engagements relating to sustainability reporting.

Approval of the option to conduct general meetings in English (Article 24 of the Articles of Association)

The proposal to amend Article 24 of the articles of association to make it possible to conduct the company's general meetings in Danish or English pursuant to the Board of Directors' decision was adopted.

Authorization to the Chair of the meeting

The Chair of the meeting was, with full right of substitution, authorized to apply for registration of the resolutions passed and to make any such amendments thereto as the Danish Business Authority or other authorities may require or request as a condition for registration or approval, as well as to continuously make and apply for registration of linguistic and other non-substantive adjustments to the company's Articles of Association.

---------------------

Meeting adjourned.

Company announcement no. 6 2025/26

Contacts

Anders Hjort, Head of Investor Relations, +45 2892 8881, anhj@ambu.com

Tine Bjørn Schmidt, Director of Corporate Communications, +45 2264 0697, tisc@ambu.com

About Ambu A/S

Ever since 1937, Ambu has surpassed expectations with groundbreaking solutions that improve patient care. Millions of patients, clinicians, and health systems worldwide rely on our endoscopy, anesthesia, and patient monitoring solutions for efficiency, safety, and performance. Our ownership of every stage of the product life cycle enables us to work closely with healthcare professionals, maintain a reliable product supply, and uphold full transparency. At our headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark, and around the world in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific, 5,200+ Ambu team members are committed to delivering above and beyond.