

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Popular forum site Reddit and live-streaming platform Kick have been added to Australia's new ban on social media for users under 16.



The government had already added Facebook, X, Snapchat, TikTok, YouTube, Instagram and Threads to a list of banned platforms to protect children from potentially harmful features like algorithms and endless scroll.



The ban goes into effect on December 10. Tech companies that fail to take 'reasonable steps' to deactivate existing accounts for social media users under the age of 16 will face a fine of up to $32.5 million.



The government has warned that more social media sites may be added to the list.



Messaging services Discord and WhatsApp; gaming platforms Lego Play and Roblox; Google Classroom and YouTube Kids have been exempted from the ban, reports say.



'Delaying children's access to social media accounts gives them valuable time to learn and grow, free of the powerful, unseen forces of harmful and deceptive design features such as opaque algorithms and endless scroll,' said Australia's eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant.



