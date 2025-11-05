

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Humana Inc (HUM) released earnings for third quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $134 million, or $1.62 per share. This compares with $651 million, or $3.98 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Humana Inc reported adjusted earnings of $527 million or $3.24 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.83 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 11.1% to $32.649 billion from $29.397 billion last year.



Humana Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $17.00



