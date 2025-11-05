AGCO Corporation: AGCO to Showcase Full-Line Innovation and Smart Farming Technologies at AGRITECHNICA 2025

Autonomous Systems, Advanced Machinery, Talking Tractor Concept and Mixed-Fleet Management Platform Take Center Stage

HANOVER, Germany, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AGCO (NYSE: AGCO), a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, will return to AGRITECHNICA 2025 to showcase its iconic machine and technology brands - Fendt®, Massey Ferguson®, PTx® and Valtra® - at the world's largest indoor agricultural trade fair. Hundreds of thousands of farmers and dealers will experience the latest product launches and innovative technologies from AGCO's leading brands alongside offerings from AGCO Power and AGCO Finance®.

"We're excited to return to AGRITECHNICA and share how our brands are delivering smarter, more sustainable solutions that continue to put Farmers First," said Eric Hansotia, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of AGCO. "From full-line growth to retrofit precision upgrades, our technology stack continues to evolve, helping farmers be more productive, profitable and future-ready."

AGCO will showcase its differentiated portfolio including:

Fendt will debut five new tractor series alongside the harvesting power of the Fendt IDEAL ® combine and Katana ® forage harvester, reinforcing the brand's full-line capabilities.

will debut five new tractor series alongside the harvesting power of the Fendt IDEAL combine and Katana forage harvester, reinforcing the brand's full-line capabilities. The Future Zone will feature the powerful combination of Fendt engineering and PTx innovation, including OutRun autonomous technologies and AI-powered solutions like RowPilot for sustainable weed control.

will feature the powerful combination of engineering and innovation, including OutRun autonomous technologies and AI-powered solutions like RowPilot for sustainable weed control. Massey Ferguson will showcase its best-in-class MF 5S Series and the MF 3 Specialty Series with a new transmission. These innovations join the Massey Ferguson full product line - from compact tractors and the latest tractor updates, to telehandlers, hay tools, balers and combines - many of which are equipped with integrated smart farming solutions such as PTx Trimble guidance across a wide range of models.

will showcase its best-in-class MF 5S Series and the MF 3 Specialty Series with a new transmission. These innovations join the Massey Ferguson full product line - from compact tractors and the latest tractor updates, to telehandlers, hay tools, balers and combines - many of which are equipped with integrated smart farming solutions such as PTx Trimble guidance across a wide range of models. PTx will display its retrofit and factory fit precision ag solutions, including the new mixed-fleet farm management platform, FarmENGAGE, AI vision-based spraying system SymphonyVision ® and its Precision Planting ® vConnect | Drive, which provides ISOBUS control of vSet ® meters paired with vDrive ® electric drive motors for real-time planting accuracy.

will display its retrofit and factory fit precision ag solutions, including the new mixed-fleet farm management platform, FarmENGAGE, AI vision-based spraying system SymphonyVision and its Precision Planting vConnect | Drive, which provides ISOBUS control of vSet meters paired with vDrive electric drive motors for real-time planting accuracy. Valtra will highlight the Valtra Coach Talking Tractor, a proof-of-concept artificial intelligence (AI) assistant designed to make farming easier, more intuitive and more data-driven.

will highlight the Valtra Coach Talking Tractor, a proof-of-concept artificial intelligence (AI) assistant designed to make farming easier, more intuitive and more data-driven. Also in the spotlight: a sustainable, future-focused portfolio featuring the fully battery-electric Fendt e100 Vario ® tractor, alongside AGCO Power's latest innovations, including the debut of the Future Battery Concept, the CO2 Calculator developed in collaboration with Valtra and expanded remanufacturing capabilities. Each initiative is designed to reduce emissions, extend machine lifespans and support cost-effective, low-carbon farming.

e100 Vario tractor, alongside latest innovations, including the debut of the Future Battery Concept, the CO2 Calculator developed in collaboration with and expanded remanufacturing capabilities. Each initiative is designed to reduce emissions, extend machine lifespans and support cost-effective, low-carbon farming. AGCO's signature Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) technology will be featured across several brands and machines, including the Valtra G series.

Visit AGCO's brand exhibits in Hall 20 during AGRITECHNICA, November 9 - 15, to experience how AGCO delivers customer value through its differentiated portfolio and Farmer-First innovation.

About AGCO

AGCO (NYSE: AGCO) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology. AGCO delivers value to farmers and OEM customers through its differentiated brand portfolio including leading brands Fendt®, Massey Ferguson®, PTx and Valtra®. AGCO's full line of equipment, smart farming solutions and services helps farmers sustainably feed our world. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of approximately $11.7 billion in 2024. For more information, visit www.agcocorp.com.

