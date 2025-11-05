SolarEdge and Infineon are partnering to advance the development of highly efficient next-generation Solid-State Transformer (SST) technology for AI and hyperscale data centers

The new SST is designed to enable direct medium-voltage to 800-1500V DC conversion with over 99% efficiency, reducing size, weight, and CO2 footprint

The collaboration combines SolarEdge's DC expertise with Infineon's semiconductor innovation to support sustainable, scalable power infrastructure and expansion into the data-center market

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG), a global leader in smart energy, and Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX OTCQX: IFNNY) a world leader in semiconductor solutions for power systems, today announced a collaboration to advance SolarEdge's Solid-State Transformer (SST) platform for next-generation AI and hyperscale data centers. The collaboration focuses on the joint design, optimization and validation of a modular 2-5 megawatt (MW) SST building block, combining advanced silicon carbide (SiC) switching technology from Infineon with SolarEdge's proven power-conversion and control topology set to deliver >99% efficiency, supporting the global shift toward high-efficiency, DC-based data center infrastructure.

The Solid State Transformer (SST) technology is well positioned to play a crucial role in future, highly efficient 800 Volt direct current (VDC) AI data center power architectures. The technology is designed to enable end-to-end efficiency and offer several key advantages, including a significant reduction of weight and size, a reduced CO2 footprint, and accelerated deployment of power distribution, among others, when connecting the public grid with data center power distribution. The SST under joint development will enable direct medium-voltage (13.8-34.5 kV) to 800-1500V DC conversion.

"The AI revolution is redefining power infrastructure," said Shuki Nir, CEO of SolarEdge. "It is essential that the data center industry is equipped with solutions that deliver higher levels of efficiency and reliability. SolarEdge's deep expertise in DC architecture uniquely positions us to lead this transformation. Collaborating with Infineon brings world-class semiconductor innovation to our efforts to build smarter, more efficient energy systems for the AI era."

"Collaborations like this are key to enabling the next generation of 800 Volt DC data-center power systems and further driving decarbonization," said Andreas Urschitz, Chief Marketing Officer at Infineon Technologies. "With high-performance SiC technology from Infineon, SolarEdge's proven capabilities in power management and system optimization are enhanced, creating a strong foundation for the efficient, scalable, and reliable infrastructure demanded by AI-driven data centers."

As AI infrastructure drives an unprecedented surge in global power demand, data centers are seeking new ways to deliver more efficient, reliable, and sustainable power. Building on more than 15 years of leadership in DC-coupled architecture and high-efficiency power electronics, this development would enable SolarEdge to expand into the data-center market with solutions designed to optimize power distribution from the grid to the compute rack. This optimization relies on the efficient conversion of power, a challenge that semiconductor solutions from Infineon are addressing, enabling efficient power conversions from grid to core (GPU). With a focus on delivering reliable and scalable power systems based on all relevant semiconductor materials silicon (Si), silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN), Infineon is enabling reduced environmental footprint and lower operating costs for the AI data center ecosystem.

About SolarEdge

SolarEdge is a global leader in smart energy technology. By leveraging world-class engineering capabilities and with a relentless focus on innovation, SolarEdge creates smart energy solutions that power our lives and drive future progress. SolarEdge developed an intelligent inverter solution that changed the way power is harvested and managed in photovoltaic (PV) systems. The SolarEdge DC optimized inverter seeks to maximize power generation while lowering the cost of energy produced by the PV system. Continuing to advance smart energy, SolarEdge addresses a broad range of energy market segments through its PV, storage, EV charging, batteries, and grid services solutions. SolarEdge is online at www.solaredge.com.

About Infineon

Infineon Technologies AG is a global semiconductor leader in power systems and IoT. Infineon drives decarbonization and digitalization with its products and solutions. The Company had around 58,060 employees worldwide (end of September 2024) and generated revenue of about €15 billion in the 2024 fiscal year (ending 30 September). Infineon is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: IFX) and in the USA on the OTCQX International over-the-counter market (ticker symbol: IFNNY).

