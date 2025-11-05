

PETAH TIKVA (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA) raised its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2025, while trimming annual revenue outlook.



For fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $2.55 to $2.65 per share on revenues between $16.8 billion and $17.0 billion. Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $2.50 to $2.65 per share on revenues between $16.8 billion and $17.2 billion.



On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $2.56 per share on revenues of $16.88 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For the fourth quarter, the company reported net income attributable to Teva of $433 million or $0.37 per share, compared to a net loss of $437 million or $0.39 per share in the prior-year quarter.



Excluding items, adjusted net income for the quarter was $0.78 per share, compared to $0.69 per share in the year-ago quarter.



Net revenues for the quarter grew 3 percent to $4.48 billion from $4.33 billion in the same quarter last year. Revenues grew 1 percent in local currency terms.



The Street was looking for earnings of $0.67 per share on revenues of $4.33 billion for the quarter.



