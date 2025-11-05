

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Johnson Controls Inc (JCI) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that Dropped, from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $267 million, or $0.42 per share. This compares with $536 million, or $0.80 per share, last year.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.2 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 3.1% to $6.442 billion from $6.248 billion last year.



Johnson Controls Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



