Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2025) - Torrent Capital Ltd., (TSXV: TORR), ("Torrent" or the "Company") has exited its position in Solana (SOL) through a series of transactions primarily between September 16 and October 16, 2025.

The SOL tokens were sold at an average price of $281 CAD, resulting in gross proceeds of approximately $12.4 million CAD and a realized gain of approximately $1.57 million CAD before tax. This exit underscores Torrent's disciplined approach to active portfolio management and its focus on optimizing shareholder value through timely and analytical investment decisions.

"Our investment in Solana delivered favourable returns in a relatively short period of time," said Wade Dawe, Chief Executive Officer of Torrent Capital. "Divesting of the position enhances Torrent's cash position and crystallizes gains, better positioning the Company for a shifting risk environment across capital markets."

Following this exit, Torrent no longer holds a spot position in Solana but retains upside exposure to approximately 5,000 SOL through option contracts. The proceeds from the disposition are being held in cash and cash equivalents, providing flexibility to deploy in new investment opportunities aligned with the Company's strategic priorities. Torrent will continue to monitor the digital asset sector for opportunities that align with its long-term investment strategy.

About Torrent Capital Ltd.

Torrent Capital is a publicly traded Investment Issuer that actively manages a portfolio of public equities, digital assets, and private investments. The Company invests in companies that are due to experience accelerated growth or are trading at a discount to their intrinsic value. Torrent offers investors the potential to earn above-market returns while providing transparency, daily liquidity and a modest fee profile compared with competing investment products.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Torrent disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. The reader is referred the Company's annual financial reporting for a discussion of risks and uncertainties.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/273266

SOURCE: Torrent Capital Ltd.