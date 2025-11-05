

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PPL Corporation (PPL) released a profit for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $318 million, or $0.43 per share. This compares with $214 million, or $0.29 per share, last year.



Excluding items, PPL Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $355 million or $0.48 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.46 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 8.4% to $2.239 billion from $2.066 billion last year.



PPL Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $318 Mln. vs. $214 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.43 vs. $0.29 last year. -Revenue: $2.239 Bln vs. $2.066 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.78 to $1.84



