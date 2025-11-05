Lake Oswego, Oregon--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2025) - Functional Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: MEHA), a leading innovator in wellness and performance products, announced today that it has received approval to list its shares on the Nasdaq under the symbol (NASDAQ: MEHA). The company expects its shares to commence trading today.

Functional Brands Inc. is powered by Kirkman®, a legacy brand with over 75 years of trust from families and practitioners across 35+ countries. With an FDA-registered, cGMP-compliant manufacturing facility right here in the United States, Kirkman has built a reputation for consistent growth, strong margins, and a solid foundation for expansion.

"This marks a transformative milestone for Functional Brands as well as a validation of the strength of our business model and the quality of our brand portfolio," said Eric Gripentrog, Chief Executive Officer. "This direct listing is also the catalyst that will propel Functional Brands into its next phase of aggressive expansion. With our proven portfolio of science-backed products and demonstrated market traction, we're now well positioned to accelerate growth and innovation to scale our business and capture significant market share in the global wellness market."

Gripentrog continued, "Our ticker, MEHA, stands for Making Everyone Healthy Again-a mission that drives everything we do. Through clean, transparent, and highly effective products, we're redefining what it means to support wellness. As we move forward, we're also excited to bring to market the cleanest, most advanced prenatal supplement available-P2i by Kirkman®-while executing bold growth plans that reflect our passion for better health for all."

Joseph Gunnar & Co., LLC acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Functional Brands in connection with the successful direct listing on NASDAQ. The Company also launched an Investor Relations section on its website: https://www.functionalbrandsinc.com/investors/. This dedicated section will serve as a central resource for shareholders, featuring information such as stock information, press releases, shareholder meetings, FAQs and more.

Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP acted as counsel to Functional Brands Inc. in the Direct Listing.

About Functional Brands

Functional Brands Inc. is a health and wellness company focused on acquiring and growing science-based consumer brands. With a portfolio that includes trusted names like Kirkman®, P2i by Kirkman®, Hemptown Naturals, Healthy Assist by Kirkman; Functional Brands is committed to providing high-quality, effective solutions that support healthier lives. For more information, visit www.functionalbrandsinc.com and/or www.kirkmangroup.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and statements of Functional Brands's management in connection with this news release or related events contain or may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements mean statements (including statements related to the closing, and the anticipated benefits to the Company, of the private placement described herein) related to future events, which may impact our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "potential," "will," "should," "could," "would," "optimistic" or "may" and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this news release and represent management's current views and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, events or results and involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may be beyond our control.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release. Potential investors should review Functional Brands's Registration Statement for more complete information, including the risk factors that may affect future results, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a predictor of actual results. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this news release, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/273236

SOURCE: Functional Brands Inc.