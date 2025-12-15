Lake Oswego, Oregon--(Newsfile Corp. - December 15, 2025) - Functional Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: MEHA), a leading innovator in wellness and performance products, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Third Quarter 2025 highlights:

Revenue of $1.7 million increased 21.4% compared to the third quarter of 2024, primarily due to growth in direct-to-consumer sales

Gross profit increased 28.1% compared to the prior year period and gross profit margin improved 310 basis points to 57.8% reflecting higher revenue, improved cost control and better terms with vendors

Net income of $0.3 million or $0.04 per diluted share compared to a net loss of $0.3 million and $(0.04) per diluted share in the prior year period

"We are pleased with our third quarter results as we delivered strong growth on the top and bottom line, reflecting early progress on our key initiatives," said Eric Gripentrog, CEO of Functional Brands Inc. "The past few months have been transformational for Functional Brands, marked by several milestone achievements that position us strongly for accelerated growth. Most notably, we successfully completed our direct listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol MEHA, representing a pivotal moment that validates our business model and provides the capital foundation to execute our ambitious expansion plans.

"We also achieved significant strategic breakthroughs that differentiate us in the marketplace. Our P2i by Kirkman prenatal supplement has become the world's first to fully align with FIGO's transparency standards and the first to comply with California's new SB 646 QR-code disclosure law-well ahead of the January 2027 implementation date. Additionally, we forged a high-impact commercial partnership with Market Performance Group to supercharge the growth of our flagship Kirkman brand across eCommerce and digital channels, unlocking new opportunities to reach millions of consumers with our science-based wellness solutions. These accomplishments demonstrate that we are executing on our mission of 'Making Everyone Healthy Again' while building a foundation for sustainable, profitable growth."

About Functional Brands Inc.

Functional Brands Inc. is a health and wellness company focused on acquiring and growing science-based consumer brands. With a portfolio that includes trusted names like Kirkman, P2i by Kirkman, Hemptown Naturals, Healthy Assist by Kirkman; Functional Brands is committed to providing high-quality, effective solutions that support healthier lives.

For more information, visit www.functionalbrandsinc.com and www.kirkmangroup.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and statements of Functional Brands' management in connection with this news release or related events contain or may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements mean statements (including statements related to the closing, and the anticipated benefits to the Company, of the private placement described herein) related to future events, which may impact our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "potential," "will," "should," "could," "would," "optimistic" or "may" and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this news release and represent management's current views and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, events or results and involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may be beyond our control.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release. Potential investors should review Functional Brands' Registration Statement for more complete information, including the risk factors that may affect future results, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a predictor of actual results. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this news release, except as required by law.

FUNCTIONAL BRANDS INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(In U.S. dollars, except share data or otherwise noted)





September 30,

2025

December 31,

2024

Assets









Current assets:









Cash

$ 1,005,324

$ 211,642

Accounts receivable, net



89,213



303,471

Inventories, net



1,690,733



1,709,458

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



169,070



45,112

Deferred offering costs



1,256,451



588,641

Total current assets



4,210,791



2,858,324

Noncurrent assets:









Property and equipment, net



42,086



49,564

Right-of-use assets, net



1,753,581



2,000,092

Intangible assets, net



1,408,944



1,443,541

Goodwill



818,139



818,139

Total non-current assets



4,022,750



4,311,336

Total assets

$ 8,233,541

$ 7,169,660













Liabilities and stockholders' equity / (deficit)









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$ 2,425,006

$ 1,956,165

Line of credit



21,286



32,235

SBA loan, current



3,547



3,436

Lease liabilities, current



364,505



291,213

Other current liabilities



34,425



35,332

Payable for acquisition, current



2,227,366



2,342,366

Loans payable (related party), current



58,886



370,703

Loans payable



567,497



171,500

Total current liabilities



5,702,518



5,202,950

Non-current liabilities:









Lease liabilities, net of current



1,527,586



1,844,819

SBA loan, net of current



137,780



140,468

Loan payable (related party), net of current



260,992



-

Convertible debenture



-



100,000

Total non-current liabilities



1,926,358



2,085,287

Total liabilities



7,628,876



7,288,237













Stockholders' equity / (deficit)









Series A Preferred stock, par value $0.001, 100,000 shares authorized; 0 shares













issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024,

respectively - - Series B Preferred stock, par value $0.001, 80,000 shares authorized; 0 shares













issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024,

respectively - - Common stock, par value $0.00001, 220,000,000 shares authorized; 7,084,769













and 6,694,880 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025 and

December 31, 2024, respectively 71 67 Additional paid-in capital



8,359,361



7,542,286

Accumulated deficit



(7,754,767 )

(7,660,930 ) Total stockholders' equity / (deficit)



604,665



(118,577 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' equity / (deficit)

$ 8,233,541

$ 7,169,660



The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements.

FUNCTIONAL BRANDS INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

(In U.S. dollars, except share data or otherwise noted)





Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,





2025

2024

2025

2024

Revenue, net of returns

$ 1,694,174

$ 1,395,913

$ 5,116,963

$ 4,886,359

Cost of goods sold



715,824



632,194



2,303,752



2,268,986

Gross profit



978,350



763,719



2,813,211



2,617,373

Operating expenses

















Sales and marketing



118,876



156,497



462,545



454,714

General and administrative expenses



937,762



825,993



2,616,489



2,256,004

Total operating expenses



1,056,638



982,490



3,079,034



2,710,718

Operating income / (loss)



(78,288 )

(218,771 )

(265,823 )

(93,345 ) Interest expense



(155,310 )

(69,638 )

(321,417 )

(189,552 ) Other income - ERTC refund



491,801



-



491,801



-

Other income



-



-



112



-

Interest income



798



328



1,490



1,291

Total other income / (expenses)



337,289



(69,310 )

171,986



(188,261 ) Net income / (loss)

$ 259,001

$ (288,081 ) $ (93,837 ) $ (281,606 ) Net income (loss) per share of common stock attributable to

















common stockholders Basic

$ 0.04

$ (0.04 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.04 ) Diluted

$ 0.04

$ (0.04 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.04 ) Weighted average shares used in computing net loss per

















share of common stock Basic



7,039,144



6,694,493



6,953,265



6,694,493

Diluted



7,197,605



6,694,493



6,953,265



6,694,493



The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements.

FUNCTIONAL BRANDS INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW (UNAUDITED)

(In U.S. dollars, except share data or otherwise noted)





Nine Months Ended

September 30,





2025

2024













Cash flows from operating activities:









Net loss

$ (93,837 ) $ (281,606 ) Reconcile net loss to cash provided by operating activities









Allowance for doubtful accounts receivable



(3,796 )

-

Allowance for inventory obsolescence



12,895



-

Depreciation of property and equipment



15,990



40,576

Amortization of right-of-use assets



246,511



227,912

Amortization of intangible assets



34,597



34,597

Financing expense on warrant issuance



45,263



-

Stock-based compensation



598,856



-

Issuance of shares for financing expense



50,630



-

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









Accounts receivable



218,054



(103,316 ) Inventories



5,830



(59,921 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets



1,042



1,429

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities



591,172



331,409

Other current liabilities



(908 )

(31,515 ) Lease liabilities



(243,941 )

(213,743 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities



1,478,358



(54,178 )











Cash flows from investing activities:









Purchase of property and equipment



(8,512 )

(1,881 ) Net cash used in investing activities:



(8,512 )

(1,881 )











Cash flows from financing activities:









Deferred offering costs



(667,810 )

(95,625 ) Proceeds from loans



195,277



280,000

Payments for payable for acquisition



(115,000 )

(200,001 ) Proceeds from debt facilities



99,735



86,662

Repayment of loans



(75,106 )

(4,492 ) Line of credit repayment



(110,683 )

(132,329 ) SBA loan repayment



(2,577 )

(2,421 ) Net cash used in financing activities



(676,164 )

(68,206 )











Increase (decrease) in cash



793,682



(124,265 ) Cash beginning of period



211,642



374,435

Cash, end of period

$ 1,005,324

$ 250,170













Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information









Cash paid for interest

$ 241,662

$ 187,031













Non-cash investing and financing activities









Common stock issued for convertible note payable and accrued interest

$ 122,331

$ -

Loan payable, related party

$ 225,000

$ -



The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements.

