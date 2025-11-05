OriginClear, Inc.: OriginClear and Bitmern Investments form Joint Venture to Accelerate Bitcoin Mining

OriginClear's OriginSpark venture launches first project financing initiative

CLEARWATER, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2025 / OriginClear Inc. (OTCID:OCLN), a pioneer in tax-advantaged funding of scarce assets, today announced a strategic joint venture with Bitmern Mining, which operates Bitcoin mining hosting facilities in Indiana, North Dakota and internationally in Ethiopia.

The partnership aims to develop and operate large-scale, sustainable Bitcoin mining facilities in the United States, with the eventual goal of integrating AI and data center solutions for enhanced efficiency and environmental impact.

This is the first project financing initiative for OriginClear's recently announced OriginSpark venture, which follows the company's recent spinoff of its long-standing industrial water business.

Post-spinoff venture inspired by first contact

"Partnering with OriginSpark accelerates our expansion in the U.S., leveraging our track record to build efficient, AI-integrated mining facilities that deliver value to stakeholders," said Giannis Andreou, CEO and founder of Bitmern Technologies, LLC, and a Bitcoin author and educator. See more at www.giannisandreou.com/.

Riggs Eckelberry, OriginClear's founding chairman and CEO credits Miranda Haffenreffer, Bitmern's chief operating officer, with the inspiration to launch OriginSpark.

"Our first meeting convinced me," he said, "that established Bitcoin mining providers could expand quickly, given their existing expertise and access to low-cost energy, if they could get scalable project financing. This led to more contacts in the Bitcoin mining community, and this pioneering joint venture."

Combining operational and venture expertise

This agreement starts with a planned 100 megawatt (MW) pilot project, eventually scaling to 500MW capacity. Additional sites under evaluation include locations in Arizona and Texas. With demonstrated expertise in miner hosting, operations and proprietary technology, Bitmern Mining is partnering with OriginSpark for its proven financing expertise and venture development capabilities.

Jim Mathers, CEO and president of Energy Professionals will serve as an independent director

"In my professional work, I solve energy challenges every day," said Mathers. "OriginSpark and Bitmern are focusing on leveraging energy for Bitcoin mining, a critical area. I'm excited about helping to direct this venture."

Sophisticated project financing model

OriginSpark is creating a state-of-the-art project financing model, designed to deliver preferred returns and a five-year capital exit, allowing investors to maintain unrealized gains in a planned Bitcoin Treasury. Optional borrowing from their Bitcoin is intended to allow investors access to their capital, while leaving the Bitcoin holding to compound over time.

The joint venture emphasizes sustainability, operational transparency and compliance with U.S. and EU regulations. Profits will be distributed pro rata after operational expenses and investor returns.

About Bitmern Investments LLC

Bitmern Mining focuses on international Bitcoin mining hosting and infrastructure, with Bitcoin mining hosting facilities in Indiana, North Dakota and internationally in Ethiopia. Bitmern Mining has developed expertise in miner hosting, operations, and proprietary technologies such as the Bitmern SuperApp and firmware. Bitmern Mining was founded by blockchain luminaries Giannis Andreou and Pashalis Pietris.

For more information, visit the company's website: www.bitmernmining.com

The Founders: Giannis Andreou and Pashalis Pietris

About OriginClear Inc.

Having successfully completed its spinoff of Water On Demand, which is developing industry-first tax-advantaged project finance to address the needs of over a trillion dollars in unfunded water infrastructure projects, OriginClear's next launch is OriginSpark, which plans to help accelerate Bitcoin mining, a sector which is forecast to grow from about $14 billion today, to about $85 billion in 2035. OriginSpark's business model is to develop Joint Ventures with Bitcoin miners to accelerate their growth; and has two such joint ventures in place now. With OriginSpark, investors small and large can benefit from the financing of insider Bitcoin production. OriginSpark is Bitcoin Mining Acceleration.

For more information, visit the company's website: www.originclear.com or www.originspark.ai

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, or a solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.



Safe Harbor Statement

Matters discussed in this release contain forward-looking statements. When used in this release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect," "plans" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein.

These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with our history of losses and our need to raise additional financing, the acceptance of our products and technology in the marketplace, our ability to demonstrate the commercial viability of our products and technology and our need to increase the size of our organization, and if or when the Company will receive and/or fulfill its obligations under any purchaser orders. Further information on the Company's risk factors is contained in the Company's quarterly and annual reports as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason except as may be required under applicable law.

Media and Investor Relations:

Jon Peraza

727-476-1361

www.originspark.ai

SOURCE: OriginClear, Inc.

