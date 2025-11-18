OriginClear, Inc.: OriginSpark Teams with Block40X to Accelerate Low-Cost Bitcoin Mining

OriginClear's OriginSpark announces second joint venture, which aims to provide long-term sub-3-cent/kWh power for scalable mining

CLEARWATER, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2025 / OriginSpark, a venture of OriginClear Inc. (OTCID:OCLN), a pioneer in tax-advantaged funding of scarce assets, today announced a joint venture with Block40X to expand Bitcoin mining through access to long-term, low-cost energy.

Block40X has secured land and a 250-megawatt power supply agreement through Basin Data Solutions. The long-term agreement sets electricity pricing under 3 cents per kilowatt-hour, significantly lower rates than industry leaders such as Mara Holdings and Riot Platforms with some industry leaders paying as high as 6 cents per kWh.

Electricity is the largest input cost in Bitcoin mining. Current difficulty levels mean about one gigawatt-hour of energy is required for each Bitcoin mined (as much as $60,000 for each Bitcoin mined at current market rates), and this difficulty is rising with increasing Bitcoin scarcity.

"Bitcoin workloads are surging, but power access and cost are limiting growth," said Benjamin Hoskins, Block40X co-founder. "Block40X delivers one of the lowest-cost, most scalable energy-backed platforms in the world."

OriginSpark: A new financing model for digital infrastructure

The venture marks the second project under OriginSpark, OriginClear's new platform designed to accelerate Bitcoin mining growth. OriginSpark follows the company's spinoff of its industrial water business.

"The price and availability of power is everything," said Riggs Eckelberry, OriginClear founding chairman and CEO. "With our help, the Block40X team can build a world-class mining operation around this energy asset."

Block40X plans to bring 100 megawatts online within 6-9 months, with plans to scale to 500 megawatts at both U.S. and international sites, with a 200-megawatt facility already in development.

"In my professional work, I solve energy challenges every day, and I have to be frank - under 3 cents is a mind-blowing price for a long-term contract," said Jim Mathers, CEO and president of Energy Professionals (www.energyprofessionals.com). "I wish OriginClear and Block40X the greatest success in this exciting venture."

Designed for returns, speed and transparency

OriginSpark's financial model is built around:

Preferred returns.

Five-year capital exit optionality.

Bitcoin Treasury holdings for compounding.

Potential asset-backed borrowing.

Pro rata profit distribution after expenses.

The joint venture emphasizes sustainability, operational transparency and compliance with U.S. and EU regulations.

Market context: Bitcoin infrastructure demand rising

Bitcoin mining infrastructure is forecast to grow on a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23% over the next ten years, driven by increasing transaction volumes, network security needs and institutional adoption. OriginSpark aims to enable access to Bitcoin producer benefits for accredited and family office investors.

About OriginClear Inc.

Having successfully completed its spinoff of Water On Demand, which is developing industry-first tax-advantaged project finance to address the needs of over a trillion dollars in unfunded water infrastructure projects, OriginClear's next launch is OriginSpark, which plans to help accelerate Bitcoin mining, a sector which is forecast to grow from $14 billion today, to $85 billion in 2035. OriginSpark's business model is to develop Joint Ventures with Bitcoin miners to accelerate their growth; with two such joint ventures already in place. With OriginSpark, investors small and large can benefit from the financing of insider Bitcoin production. OriginSpark is Bitcoin Mining Acceleration.

For more information, visit the company's website: www.originclear.com or www.originspark.ai

Follow us on:

X (formerly Twitter) at @OriginSparkHQ.

Facebook at @OriginSparkHQ

Subscribe to our YouTube: @OrignSparkHQ





About Block40X

Block40X is a next-generation data center company building the core infrastructure behind blockchain networks and modern artificial intelligence systems. Through its integrated platform spanning energy, compute, and digital operations, Block40X develops and operates high-efficiency facilities designed for scalable, mission-critical workloads. The company focuses on delivering reliable, cost-optimized power and compute capacity to support the growing demand for Bitcoin mining, AI training, and advanced data processing. We don't wait for the future - we build it.www.BLOCK40X.com

Media Contact:

Jon Peraza

727-476-1361

jon@originclear.com

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, or a solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Safe Harbor Statement

Matters discussed in this release contain forward-looking statements. When used in this release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect," "plans" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein.

These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with our history of losses and our need to raise additional financing, the acceptance of our products and technology in the marketplace, our ability to demonstrate the commercial viability of our products and technology and our need to increase the size of our organization, and if or when the Company will receive and/or fulfill its obligations under any purchaser orders. Further information on the Company's risk factors is contained in the Company's quarterly and annual reports as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason except as may be required under applicable law.

SOURCE: OriginClear, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/originspark-teams-with-block40x-to-accelerate-low-cost-bitcoin-mining-1103529