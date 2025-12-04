OriginClear, Inc.: OriginSpark Plans Bitcoin Mining For All

Full support to be developed for all types of investors

CLEARWATER, FL / ACCESS Newswire / December 4, 2025 / OriginSpark, a venture of OriginClear Inc. (OTCID:OCLN), the company pioneering tax-advantaged scarce assets, today announced Bitcoin Mining for All, a program to make Bitcoin mining available to all investors, from crowdfunding and retail to family office and institutional.

"Compare the returns of Bitcoin mining with buying Bitcoin at retail, and there's just no comparison," said Riggs Eckelberry, chairman and CEO of OriginClear. "With mining, you're buying wholesale with tax benefits thrown in. That kind of advantage shouldn't just be for the mega-rich".

OriginSpark has already signed two joint ventures with Bitcoin mining companies to help accelerate their activities, and marketing to high-end investors has begun.

"We have a proven ability to work with retail investors," added Eckelberry. "While family offices and high-net-worth investors are important, it's clear that marketing to the retail and crowdfunding sectors can be very powerful."

Managing Bitcoin Mining Fund investments for thousands of small investors would be a major challenge, and will require creative solutions, including tokenizations. Until then, OriginSpark intends to continue to market to accredited and high net worth investors.

"Our mission is Bitcoin Mining for All," said Eckelberry. "Democratizing wholesale and potentially tax-advantaged access could be very beneficial to all of us and would widen the investor base tremendously."

About OriginClear Inc.

Having successfully completed its spinoff of Water On Demand, which is developing industry-first tax-advantaged project finance to address the needs of over a trillion dollars in unfunded water infrastructure projects, OriginClear's next launch is OriginSpark, which plans to help accelerate Bitcoin mining, a sector which is forecast to grow from $14 billion today, to $85 billion in 2035. OriginSpark's business model is to develop joint ventures with Bitcoin miners to accelerate their growth, with two such joint ventures already in place. With OriginSpark, investors small and large can benefit from the financing of insider Bitcoin production. OriginSpark is Bitcoin Mining Acceleration.

For more information, visit the company's website: https://www.originclear.com/ or https://originspark.ai/ or follow us on X (formerly Twitter) at @OriginSparkHQ.

