

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cencora, Inc. (COR) reported a fourth quarter net loss attributable to company of $339.7 million compared to profit of $3.4 million, last year. Loss per share was $1.75, compared to profit of $0.02. Adjusted operating income was $1.0 billion, a 20.2 percent increase from last year. Adjusted EPS increased 15.0 percent to $3.84. Revenue increased 5.9 percent to $83.7 billion.



For 2026, the company expects adjusted earnings per share in a range of $17.45 to $17.75. Revenue is projected to rise 5% to 7%. Also, the company increased its long-term guidance. Adjusted earnings per share is now expected to rise 9% to 13%.



