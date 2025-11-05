Kennametal Inc.: Kennametal Announces Fiscal 2026 First Quarter Results

- Sales of $498 million increased 3 percent on both a reported and organic basis
- Operating income of $38 million and adjusted operating income of $41 million, up 4 percent and 11 percent, respectively
- Earnings per diluted share (EPS) of $0.30 and adjusted EPS of $0.34, up 8 percent and 18 percent, respectively
- Returned approximately $25 million to shareholders; $10 million in share repurchases and $15 million in dividends
- Company raises sales and adjusted EPS annual Outlook
PITTSBURGH, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) (the "Company") today reported results for its fiscal 2026 first quarter ended September 30, 2025.
"Our first quarter started off strong with share gains and modest end market improvements compared to our previous expectations, resulting in sales and adjusted EPS that exceeded the upper end of our outlook," said Sanjay Chowbey, President and CEO.
Chowbey added: "As we continue to build a more resilient business and create value for shareholders, our team remains focused on our fiscal year 2026 priorities of above market growth, cost structure improvement and shaping a smarter portfolio."
Fiscal 2026 First Quarter Financial Highlights
Sales of $498 million increased 3 percent from $482 million in the prior year quarter, reflecting organic sales growth of 3 percent and a favorable currency exchange effect of 1 percent, partially offset by a divestiture effect of 1 percent.
Operating income was $38 million, or 7.5 percent margin, compared to $36 million, or 7.5 percent margin, in the prior year quarter. The increase in operating income was driven by pricing and tariff surcharges and incremental year-over-year restructuring savings of approximately $8 million, partially offset by higher compensation costs, tariffs and general inflation, a prior year benefit from net insurance proceeds of $4 million that did not repeat in the current year and an increase in incremental restructuring and related charges of approximately $3 million. Adjusted operating income was $41 million, or 8.2 percent margin, in the current quarter, compared to $37 million, or 7.6 percent margin, in the prior year quarter.
Year-to-date net cash flow from operating activities was $17 million compared to $46 million in the prior year period. The change in net cash flow from operating activities was driven primarily by working capital changes including an increase in inventory. Year-to-date free operating cash flow (FOCF) was negative $5 million compared to positive $21 million in the prior year period. The decrease in FOCF was driven primarily by working capital changes including an increase in inventory, partially offset by lower net capital expenditures.
Outlook
The Company's expectations for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 and the full year are as follows:
Quarterly Outlook:
- Sales expected to be $500 - $520 million; foreign exchange anticipated to be a tailwind of 2 percent compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2025
- Adjusted EPS is expected to be $0.30 - $0.40
Annual Outlook:
- Sales expected to be $2.100 - $2.170 billion
- Adjusted EPS is expected to be $1.35 - $1.65
- Free operating cash flow of approximately 100 percent of adjusted net income
- Capital spending expected to be approximately $90 million
The Company will provide more details regarding its Outlook during its quarterly earnings conference call.
Segment Results
Metal Cutting sales of $311 million increased 5 percent from $297 million in the prior year quarter, reflecting organic sales growth of 3 percent and a favorable currency exchange effect of 2 percent. Operating income was $22 million, or 6.9 percent margin, compared to $24 million, or 8.0 percent margin, in the prior year quarter. The decrease in operating income was primarily due to higher compensation costs, tariffs and general inflation, and incremental restructuring and related charges of approximately $3 million, partially offset by pricing and tariff surcharges and incremental year-over-year restructuring savings of approximately $6 million. Adjusted operating income was $25 million, or 8.0 percent margin, in the current quarter, compared to $24 million, or 8.2 percent margin, in the prior year quarter.
Infrastructure sales of $187 million increased 1 percent from $185 million in the prior year quarter, reflecting organic sales growth of 3 percent and a favorable currency exchange effect of 1 percent, partially offset by a divestiture effect of 3 percent. Operating income was $17 million, or 8.9 percent margin, compared to $13 million, or 6.9 percent margin, in the prior year quarter. The increase in operating income was driven by pricing and incremental year-over-year restructuring savings of approximately $2 million, partially offset by a prior year benefit from net insurance proceeds of $4 million that did not repeat in the current year and higher compensation costs and general inflation. Adjusted operating income was $17 million, or 8.8 percent margin, in the current quarter, compared to $13 million, or 6.9 percent margin, in the prior year quarter.
Dividend Declared
Kennametal announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share. The dividend is payable on November 24, 2025 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 10, 2025.
This earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations and descriptions of all non-GAAP financial measures are set forth in the tables that follow.
About Kennametal
With over 85 years as an industrial technology leader, Kennametal Inc. delivers productivity to customers through materials science, tooling and wear-resistant solutions. Customers across aerospace and defense, earthworks, energy, general engineering and transportation turn to Kennametal to help them manufacture with precision and efficiency. Every day approximately 8,100 employees are helping customers in nearly 100 countries stay competitive. Kennametal generated nearly $2 billion in revenues in fiscal 2025. Learn more at www.kennametal.com. Follow @Kennametal: Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.
|
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Sales
|
$ 497,974
|
|
$ 481,948
|
Cost of goods sold
|
343,424
|
|
330,939
|
Gross profit
|
154,550
|
|
151,009
|
Operating expense
|
113,028
|
|
111,653
|
Restructuring and other charges, net
|
1,589
|
|
611
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
2,374
|
|
2,718
|
Operating income
|
37,559
|
|
36,027
|
Interest expense
|
6,186
|
|
6,312
|
Other income, net
|
(2,322)
|
|
(1,657)
|
Income before income taxes
|
33,695
|
|
31,372
|
Provision for income taxes
|
9,064
|
|
7,906
|
Net income
|
24,631
|
|
23,466
|
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
1,333
|
|
1,343
|
Net income attributable to Kennametal
|
$ 23,298
|
|
$ 22,123
|
PER SHARE DATA ATTRIBUTABLE TO KENNAMETAL SHAREHOLDERS
|
Basic earnings per share
|
$ 0.31
|
|
$ 0.28
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
$ 0.30
|
|
$ 0.28
|
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
|
76,128
|
|
78,067
|
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
|
76,829
|
|
78,657
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
|
|
(in thousands)
|
September 30, 2025
|
|
June 30, 2025
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 103,497
|
|
$ 140,540
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
288,014
|
|
295,401
|
Inventories
|
565,194
|
|
538,237
|
Other current assets
|
76,093
|
|
65,092
|
Total current assets
|
1,032,798
|
|
1,039,270
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
897,864
|
|
919,914
|
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
|
347,407
|
|
349,935
|
Other assets
|
240,855
|
|
236,293
|
Total assets
|
$ 2,518,924
|
|
$ 2,545,412
|
LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
Revolving and other lines of credit and notes payable
|
$ 1,405
|
|
$ 977
|
Accounts payable
|
193,443
|
|
195,929
|
Other current liabilities
|
202,130
|
|
225,423
|
Total current liabilities
|
396,978
|
|
422,329
|
Long-term debt
|
596,990
|
|
596,788
|
Other liabilities
|
199,359
|
|
201,647
|
Total liabilities
|
1,193,327
|
|
1,220,764
|
KENNAMETAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
1,284,220
|
|
1,283,979
|
NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS
|
41,377
|
|
40,669
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$ 2,518,924
|
|
$ 2,545,412
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW (UNAUDITED)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
(in thousands)
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
$ 24,631
|
|
$ 23,466
|
Adjustments to reconcile to cash from operations:
|
|
|
|
Depreciation
|
32,671
|
|
30,839
|
Amortization
|
2,374
|
|
2,718
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
8,239
|
|
7,937
|
Restructuring and other charges, net
|
1,589
|
|
611
|
Deferred income taxes
|
7
|
|
(1,253)
|
Gain on insurance recoveries
|
-
|
|
(5,000)
|
Other
|
817
|
|
1,742
|
Changes in certain assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
7,026
|
|
26,605
|
Inventories
|
(28,027)
|
|
(17,455)
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
(13,547)
|
|
(22,270)
|
Accrued income taxes
|
(2,937)
|
|
1,976
|
Accrued pension and postretirement benefits
|
(281)
|
|
(1,195)
|
Other
|
(15,075)
|
|
(2,975)
|
Net cash flow provided by operating activities
|
17,487
|
|
45,746
|
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
|
(22,982)
|
|
(24,748)
|
Disposals of property, plant and equipment
|
14
|
|
93
|
Proceeds from insurance recoveries
|
-
|
|
4,693
|
Other
|
262
|
|
9
|
Net cash flow used in investing activities
|
(22,706)
|
|
(19,953)
|
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
Net increase in notes payable
|
421
|
|
-
|
Purchase of capital stock
|
(10,030)
|
|
(15,030)
|
The effect of employee benefit and stock plans and dividend reinvestment
|
(6,327)
|
|
(5,768)
|
Cash dividends paid to Shareholders
|
(15,136)
|
|
(15,582)
|
Other
|
(3)
|
|
26
|
Net cash flow used in financing activities
|
(31,075)
|
|
(36,354)
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|
(749)
|
|
2,178
|
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|
|
|
|
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|
(37,043)
|
|
(8,383)
|
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|
140,540
|
|
127,971
|
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|
$ 103,497
|
|
$ 119,588
|
SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)
|
Three Months Ended
|
(in thousands)
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Sales:
|
|
|
|
Metal Cutting
|
$ 310,625
|
|
$ 296,900
|
Infrastructure
|
187,349
|
|
185,048
|
Total sales
|
$ 497,974
|
|
$ 481,948
|
Sales By Geographic Region:
|
|
|
|
Americas
|
$ 247,597
|
|
$ 237,727
|
EMEA
|
153,284
|
|
145,934
|
Asia Pacific
|
97,093
|
|
98,287
|
Total sales
|
$ 497,974
|
|
$ 481,948
|
Operating income:
|
|
|
|
Metal Cutting
|
$ 21,564
|
|
$ 23,822
|
Infrastructure
|
16,639
|
|
12,734
|
Corporate (1)
|
(644)
|
|
(529)
|
Total operating income
|
$ 37,559
|
|
$ 36,027
|
(1) Represents unallocated corporate expenses.
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (UNAUDITED)
In addition to reported results under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), the following financial highlight tables include, where appropriate, a reconciliation of adjusted results including: operating income and margin; ETR; net income attributable to Kennametal; diluted EPS; Metal Cutting operating income and margin; Infrastructure operating income and margin; FOCF; and consolidated and segment organic sales growth (all of which are non-GAAP financial measures), to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Adjustments for the three months ended September 30, 2025 include restructuring and related charges and differences in projected annual tax rates. Adjustments for the three months ended September 30, 2024 include restructuring and related charges and differences in projected annual tax rates. For those adjustments that are presented 'net of tax', the tax effect of the adjustment can be derived by calculating the difference between the pre-tax and the post-tax adjustments presented. The tax effect on adjustments is calculated by preparing an overall tax calculation including the adjustments and then a tax calculation excluding the adjustments. The difference between these calculations results in the tax impact of the adjustments.
Management believes that presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information about the results of operations of the Company for the current and past periods. Management believes that investors should have available the same information that management uses to assess operating performance, determine compensation and assess the capital structure of the Company. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most comparable GAAP financial measures. Investors are cautioned that non-GAAP financial measures used by management may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Reconciliations and descriptions of all non-GAAP financial measures are set forth in the disclosures below.
Reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures for the following forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures for the second quarter and full fiscal year of 2026 have not been provided, including but not limited to: FOCF, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS. The most comparable GAAP financial measures are net cash flow from operating activities, net income attributable to Kennametal and EPS, respectively. Because the non-GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis are subject to uncertainty and variability as they are dependent on many factors - including, but not limited to, the effect of foreign currency exchange fluctuations, impacts from potential acquisitions or divestitures, gains or losses on the potential sale of businesses or other assets, restructuring costs, asset impairment charges, gains or losses from early extinguishment of debt, the tax impact of the items above and the impact of tax law changes or other tax matters - reconciliations to the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures are not available without unreasonable effort.
|
THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2025 (UNAUDITED)
|
|
(in thousands, except percents and
|
Sales
|
Operating
|
ETR
|
Net
|
Diluted EPS
|
Reported results
|
$ 497,974
|
$ 37,559
|
26.9 %
|
$ 23,298
|
$ 0.30
|
Reported operating margin
|
|
7.5 %
|
|
|
|
Restructuring and related charges
|
-
|
3,188
|
18.8
|
2,590
|
0.04
|
Differences in projected annual tax rates
|
-
|
-
|
(20.5)
|
367
|
-
|
Adjusted results
|
$ 497,974
|
$ 40,747
|
25.2 %
|
$ 26,255
|
$ 0.34
|
Adjusted operating margin
|
|
8.2 %
|
|
|
|
(2) Attributable to Kennametal.
|
THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2025 (UNAUDITED)
|
|
Metal Cutting
|
Infrastructure
|
(in thousands, except percents)
|
Sales
|
Operating
|
Sales
|
Operating
|
Reported results
|
$ 310,625
|
$ 21,564
|
$ 187,349
|
$ 16,639
|
Reported operating margin
|
|
6.9 %
|
|
8.9 %
|
Restructuring and related charges
|
-
|
3,312
|
-
|
(126)
|
Adjusted results
|
$ 310,625
|
$ 24,876
|
$ 187,349
|
$ 16,513
|
Adjusted operating margin
|
|
8.0 %
|
|
8.8 %
|
THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 (UNAUDITED)
|
|
(in thousands, except percents and
|
Sales
|
Operating
|
ETR
|
Net
|
Diluted EPS
|
Reported results
|
$ 481,948
|
$ 36,027
|
25.2 %
|
$ 22,123
|
$ 0.28
|
Reported operating margin
|
|
7.5 %
|
|
|
|
Restructuring and related charges
|
-
|
626
|
22.2
|
487
|
0.01
|
Differences in projected annual tax rates
|
-
|
-
|
(22.3)
|
14
|
-
|
Adjusted results
|
$ 481,948
|
$ 36,653
|
25.1 %
|
$ 22,624
|
$ 0.29
|
Adjusted operating margin
|
|
7.6 %
|
|
|
|
(2) Attributable to Kennametal.
|
THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 (UNAUDITED)
|
|
Metal Cutting
|
Infrastructure
|
(in thousands, except percents)
|
Sales
|
Operating
|
Sales
|
Operating
|
Reported results
|
$ 296,900
|
$ 23,822
|
$ 185,048
|
$ 12,734
|
Reported operating margin
|
|
8.0 %
|
|
6.9 %
|
Restructuring and related charges
|
-
|
646
|
-
|
(20)
|
Adjusted results
|
$ 296,900
|
$ 24,468
|
$ 185,048
|
$ 12,714
|
Adjusted operating margin
|
|
8.2 %
|
|
6.9 %
Free Operating Cash Flow (FOCF)
FOCF is a non-GAAP financial measure and is defined by the Company as net cash flow provided by operating activities (which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure) less capital expenditures plus proceeds from disposals of fixed assets. Management considers FOCF to be an important indicator of the Company's cash generating capability because it better represents cash generated from operations that can be used for dividends, debt repayment, strategic initiatives (such as acquisitions) and other investing and financing activities.
|
FREE OPERATING CASH FLOW (UNAUDITED)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
(in thousands)
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Net cash flow provided by operating activities
|
|
$ 17,487
|
|
$ 45,746
|
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
|
|
(22,982)
|
|
(24,748)
|
Disposals of property, plant and equipment
|
|
14
|
|
93
|
Free operating cash flow
|
|
$ (5,481)
|
|
$ 21,091
Organic Sales Growth
Organic sales growth is a non-GAAP financial measure of sales growth (which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure) excluding the effects of acquisitions, divestitures, business days and foreign currency exchange from year-over-year comparisons. Management believes this measure provides investors with a supplemental understanding of underlying sales trends by providing sales growth on a consistent basis. Management reports organic sales growth at the consolidated and segment levels.
|
ORGANIC SALES GROWTH (UNAUDITED)
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended September 30, 2025
|
|
Metal Cutting
|
|
Infrastructure
|
|
Total
|
Organic sales growth
|
|
3 %
|
|
3 %
|
|
3 %
|
Foreign currency exchange effect (3)
|
|
2
|
|
1
|
|
1
|
Business days effect (4)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Divestiture effect (5)
|
|
-
|
|
(3)
|
|
(1)
|
Sales growth
|
|
5 %
|
|
1 %
|
|
3 %
|
(3) Foreign currency exchange effect is calculated by dividing the difference between current period sales and current period sales at prior period foreign exchange rates by prior period sales.
|
(4) Business days effect is calculated by dividing the year-over-year change in weighted average working days (based on mix of sales by country) by prior period weighted average working days.
|
(5) Divestiture effect is calculated by dividing prior period sales attributable to divested businesses by prior period sales.
