Trinity Capital Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Record funding of $471 million

Total Investment Income grows 22.3% year-over-year



Net Asset Value reaches new high of $998 million



PHOENIX, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Capital Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIN) ("the Company"), a leading alternative asset manager, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights

Total investment income of $75.6 million, an increase of 22.3% year-over-year.

Net investment income ("NII") of $37.0 million, or $0.52 per basic share. NII grew 25.9% year over year.

Net increase in net assets resulting from operations of $27.6 million, or $0.39 per basic share.

15.3% Return on Average Equity "ROAE" (NII/Average Equity).

6.9% Return on Average Assets "ROAA" (NII/Average Assets).

Net Asset Value ("NAV") of $998.3 million, or $13.31 per share at the end of Q3. NAV increased 31.9% year over year.

Total gross investment commitments of $773.0 million.

Total gross investments funded of $470.6 million, which was comprised of $272.0 million to 17 new portfolio companies, $175.5 million to 20 existing portfolio companies and $23.1 million to multi-sector holdings.

Total investment exits and repayments of $255.7 million, which was comprised of $120.4 million from investments sold to multi-sector holdings, $79.0 million from scheduled/amortizing debt payments, $55.9 million from early debt repayments and refinancings and $0.4 million from warrant and equity sales.

23rd consecutive quarter of a consistent or increased regular dividend, with a third quarter distribution of $0.51 per share.

"Our strong third quarter results exhibit the power of our disciplined execution and rigid underwriting, as well as the growing demand across our credit strategies," said Kyle Brown, Chief Executive Officer of Trinity Capital. "We're seeing great momentum across our direct lending platform, and we're bullish on the opportunities ahead as we remain focused on driving exceptional value for our investors and partners."

Third Quarter 2025 Operating Results

For the three months ended September 30, 2025, total investment income was $75.6 million, compared to $61.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The effective yield on the average debt investments at cost was 15.0% for the third quarter of 2025, compared to 16.1% for the third quarter of 2024. Effective yields generally include the effects of fees and income accelerations attributed to early loan repayments and other one-time events, and may also fluctuate quarter-to-quarter depending on the amount of prepayment activity.

Total operating expenses and excise taxes, excluding interest expense, for the third quarter of 2025 were $17.6 million, compared to $15.5 million during the third quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily attributable to higher compensation associated with additional headcount, an increase in professional fees, and higher G&A expenses offset by expenses allocated to the Company's registered investment adviser subsidiary.

Interest expense for the third quarter of 2025 was $21.0 million, compared to $16.9 million during the third quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily attributable to the increase in weighted average debt outstanding.

Net investment income was approximately $37.0 million, or $0.52 per share based on 71.5 million basic weighted average shares outstanding for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $29.4 million or $0.54 per share for the third quarter of 2024 based on 54.4 million basic weighted average shares outstanding.

During the three months ended September 30, 2025, the Company's net unrealized appreciation totaled approximately $10.7 million, which included net unrealized appreciation of $8.2 million from its equity investments and net unrealized appreciation of $3.1 million from the Company's debt investments partially offset by net unrealized depreciation of $1.1 million from its warrant investments. Additionally, the Company had $0.5 million net unrealized appreciation attributable to foreign currency forward contracts.

Net realized loss on investments was approximately $20.0 million, primarily due to the extinguishment of one debt position and the conversion of one debt position.

Net increase in net assets resulting from operations was $27.6 million, or $0.39 per share, based on 71.5 million basic weighted average shares outstanding. This compares to a net increase in net assets resulting from operations of $24.4 million, or $0.45 per share, based on 54.4 million basic weighted average shares outstanding for the third quarter of 2024.

Net Asset Value

Total net assets at the end of the third quarter of 2025 increased by 8.1% to $998.3 million, compared to $923.6 million at the end of the second quarter of 2025. The increase in total net assets was primarily due to accretive ATM issuances and net investment income exceeding the dividend declared, partially offset by net portfolio performance. NAV per share increased to $13.31 per share in the third quarter from $13.27 per share as of June 30, 2025.

Portfolio and Investment Activity

As of September 30, 2025, Trinity Capital's investment portfolio had an aggregate fair value of approximately $2.2 billion and was comprised of approximately $1.7 billion in secured loans, $318.2 million in equipment financings, and $195.9 million in equity and warrants, across 178 portfolio companies. The Company's debt portfolio is comprised of 84.3% first-lien loans and 15.7% second-lien loans, with 82.4% of the debt portfolio at floating rates based on principal outstanding.

During the third quarter, the Company originated approximately $773.0 million of total new commitments. Third quarter gross investments funded totaled approximately $470.6 million, which was comprised of $272.0 million of investments in 17 new portfolio companies, $175.5 million of investments in 20 existing portfolio companies and $23.1 million to multi-sector holdings. Gross investment fundings during the quarter for secured loans totaled $370.5 million, equipment financings totaled $56.0 million and warrant and equity investments totaled $44.1 million.

Proceeds received from exits and repayments of the Company's investments during the third quarter totaled approximately $255.7 million, which included $120.4 million from investments sold to multi-sector holdings, $79.0 million from scheduled/amortizing debt payments, $55.9 million from early debt repayments and refinancings and $0.4 million from warrant and equity sales. The investment portfolio increased by $203.8 million on a cost basis, an increase of 10.2%, and $214.0 million on a fair value basis, an increase of 10.8% as compared to June 30, 2025.

As of the end of the third quarter, loans to three portfolio companies and equipment financings to one portfolio company were on non-accrual status with a total fair value of approximately $20.7 million, or 1.0% of the Company's debt investment portfolio at fair value.

The following table shows the distribution of the Company's loan and equipment financing investments on the 1 to 5 investment risk rating scale at fair value as of September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025 (dollars in thousands):









September 30, 2025



June 30, 2025

Investment Risk Rating





Investments

at



Percentage

of



Investments

at



Percentage

of

Scale Range

Designation

Fair Value



Total

Portfolio



Fair Value



Total

Portfolio

4.0 - 5.0

Very Strong

Performance

$ 102,624





5.3 %

$ 97,881





5.3 % 3.0 - 3.9

Strong Performance



668,545





33.5 %



589,329





32.1 % 2.0 - 2.9

Performing



1,148,937





57.5 %



1,021,331





55.7 % 1.6 - 1.9

Watch



42,811





2.1 %



97,396





5.3 % 1.0 - 1.5

Default/Workout



20,739





1.0 %



15,601





0.9 % Total Debt Investments excluding

Senior Credit Corp 2022 LLC







1,983,656





99.4 %



1,821,538





99.3 %



Senior Credit Corp 2022

LLC (1)



12,885





0.6 %



12,885





0.7 % Total Debt Investments





$ 1,996,541





100.0 %

$ 1,834,423





100.0 % _____________ (1)An investment risk rating is not applied to Senior Credit Corp 2022 LLC.

As of September 30, 2025, Trinity Capital's loan and equipment financing investments had a weighted average risk rating score of 2.9, consistent with the score as of June 30, 2025. The Company's grading scale is comprised of numerous factors, two key factors being liquidity and performance to plan. A company may be downgraded as it approaches the need for additional capital or if it is underperforming relative to its business plans. Conversely, it may be upgraded upon a capitalization event or if it is exceeding its plan. As such, the overall grading may fluctuate quarter-to-quarter.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of September 30, 2025, the Company had approximately $217.9 million in available liquidity, including $9.5 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents. At the end of the period, the Company had approximately $208.4 million in available borrowing capacity under its KeyBank credit facility, subject to existing terms and advance rates and regulatory and covenant requirements. This excludes capital raised by Senior Credit Corp 2022 LLC and funds managed by the Company's wholly owned registered investment adviser subsidiary.

The KeyBank credit facility was expanded under the existing accordion feature by $90 million, bringing total commitments from $600 million to $690 million.

During the quarter, the Company issued and sold $125.0 million in aggregate principal amount of its unsecured 6.750% Notes due 2030 (the "July 2030 Notes") under its shelf Registration Statement on Form N-2. The proceeds were used to pay down a portion of the existing indebtedness outstanding under the KeyBank credit facility.

As of September 30, 2025, Trinity's leverage, or debt-to-equity ratio, was approximately 119% as compared to 115% as of June 30, 2025.

During the three months ended September 30, 2025, Trinity utilized its equity ATM offering program to sell 5,318,978 million shares of its common stock at a weighted average price of $15.78 per share, raising $83.0 million of net proceeds.

During the three months ended September 30, 2025, Trinity utilized its debt ATM offering program and during the period issued and sold $0.1 million of its March 2029 Notes and $0.4 million of its September 2029 Notes and raised $0.1 million and $0.4 million, respectively, of net proceeds.

Distributions

On September 17, 2025, the Company's Board of Directors declared a regular dividend totaling $0.51 per share with respect to the quarter ended September 30, 2025, which was paid on October 15, 2025, to stockholders of record as of September 30, 2025. The Board of Directors generally determines and announces the Company's dividend distribution on a quarterly basis.

Recent Developments

For the period from October 1, 2025 to November 3, 2025, the Company issued and sold 663,974 shares of its common stock at a weighted-average price of $14.99 per share and raised $9.9 million of net proceeds under its equity ATM offering program.

For the period from October 1, 2025 to November 3, 2025, the Company issued and sold $25.4 million of its ATM March 2029 Notes and $2.6 million of its September 2029 Notes and raised $25.3 million and $2.6 million, respectively, of net proceeds under its debt ATM offering.

About Trinity Capital Inc.

Trinity Capital Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIN) is an international alternative asset manager that seeks to deliver consistent returns for investors through access to private credit markets. Trinity Capital sources and structures investments in well-capitalized growth-oriented companies. With five distinct business verticals - Sponsor Finance, Equipment Finance, Tech Lending, Asset-Based Lending, and Life Sciences - Trinity Capital stands as a long-term trusted partner for innovative companies seeking tailored debt solutions. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Trinity Capital's dedicated team is strategically located across the United States and in London (UK). For more information on Trinity Capital, please visit trinitycapital.com and stay connected to the latest activity via LinkedIn and X (@trincapital).

TRINITY CAPITAL INC. Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities (In thousands, except share and per share data)





September 30,



December 31,





2025



2024





(Unaudited)







ASSETS











Investments at fair value:











Control investments (cost of $102,382 and $82,391, respectively)

$ 116,743



$ 89,249

Affiliate investments (cost of $57,095 and $34,309, respectively)



50,153





34,727

Non-Control / Non-Affiliate investments (cost of $2,045,286 and $1,643,526,

respectively)



2,025,465





1,601,594

Total investments (cost of $2,204,763 and $1,760,226, respectively)



2,192,361





1,725,570

Cash and cash equivalents



9,467





9,627

Interest receivable



19,464





16,542

Deferred credit facility costs



6,263





6,586

Other assets



19,380





15,916

Total assets

$ 2,246,935



$ 1,774,241















LIABILITIES











KeyBank Credit Facility

$ 481,600



$ 113,000

Unsecured Notes, net of $10,858 and $10,327, respectively, of unamortized deferred

financing costs and premium/discount



693,041





764,673

Distribution payable



38,244





31,451

Security deposits



4,413





8,472

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities



31,373





33,663

Total liabilities



1,248,671





951,259















NET ASSETS











Common stock, $0.001 par value per share (200,000,000 authorized, 74,988,962 and

61,669,059 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and

December 31, 2024, respectively)



75





62

Paid-in capital in excess of par



1,015,057





829,626

Distributable earnings/(accumulated deficit)



(16,868)





(6,706)

Total net assets



998,264





822,982

Total liabilities and net assets

$ 2,246,935



$ 1,774,241

NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE

$ 13.31



$ 13.35



TRINITY CAPITAL INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)

























Three Months

Ended



Three Months

Ended



Nine Months

Ended



Nine Months

Ended



September 30, 2025



September 30, 2024



September 30, 2025



September 30, 2024

INVESTMENT INCOME:





























Interest and dividend income:





























Control investments $

2,809



$

2,287



$

7,567



$

6,223

Affiliate investments



1,866







940







4,116







1,806

Non-Control / Non-Affiliate investments



67,900







55,964







190,278







152,390

Total interest and dividend income



72,575







59,191







201,961







160,419

Fee and other income:





























Affiliate investments



731







807







2,020







2,509

Non-Control / Non-Affiliate investments



2,244







1,768







6,436







3,931

Total fee and other income



2,975







2,575







8,456







6,440

Total investment income



75,550







61,766







210,417







166,859

































EXPENSES:





























Interest expense and other debt financing costs



20,981







16,868







56,681







42,896

Compensation and benefits



13,388







11,528







36,522







31,336

Professional fees



1,936







1,296







5,750







3,354

General and administrative



2,590







2,221







7,303







6,241

Total gross expenses



38,895







31,913







106,256







83,827

Allocated expenses to Trinity Capital Adviser, LLC



(955)







(126)







(1,871)







(126)

Total net expenses



37,940







31,787







104,385







83,701

































NET INVESTMENT INCOME/(LOSS) BEFORE TAXES



37,610







29,979







106,032







83,158

Excise tax expense



644







619







1,881







1,897

NET INVESTMENT INCOME



36,966







29,360







104,151







81,261

































NET REALIZED GAIN/(LOSS) FROM INVESTMENTS:





























Control investments



-







-







-







(3,916)

Affiliate investments



(19,039)







-







(19,039)







-

Non-Control / Non-Affiliate investments



(986)







(13,880)







(11,402)







(15,100)

Net realized gain/(loss) from investments



(20,025)







(13,880)







(30,441)







(19,016)

































NET CHANGE IN UNREALIZED

APPRECIATION/(DEPRECIATION) FROM

INVESTMENTS:





























Control investments



(411)







1,151







7,503







7,407

Affiliate investments



308







1,516







(2,153)







3,442

Non-Control / Non-Affiliate investments



10,807







6,253







17,084







(3,356)

Net change in unrealized appreciation/(depreciation) from

investments



10,704







8,920







22,434







7,493

































NET INCREASE/(DECREASE) IN NET ASSETS

RESULTING FROM OPERATIONS $

27,645



$

24,400



$

96,144



$

69,738

































NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE - BASIC $

0.52



$

0.54



$

1.56



$

1.61

NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE - DILUTED $

0.52



$

0.52



$

1.56



$

1.54

































NET CHANGE IN NET ASSETS RESULTING FROM

OPERATIONS PER SHARE - BASIC $

0.39



$

0.45



$

1.44



$

1.38

NET CHANGE IN NET ASSETS RESULTING FROM

OPERATIONS PER SHARE - DILUTED $

0.39



$

0.43



$

1.44



$

1.33

































WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING - BASIC



71,467,831







54,412,566







66,677,623







50,455,373

WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING -

DILUTED



71,467,831







58,373,696







66,677,623







54,416,503



SOURCE Trinity Capital Inc.