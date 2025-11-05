

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - argenx SE (ARGX), Wednesday, announced that Health Canada has issued a Notice of Compliance authorizing VYVGART SC as a monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with active chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.



VYVGART SC is authorized for CIDP as a once weekly 20-30 second subcutaneous injection in a prefilled syringe, offering patients the flexibility to self-administer or receive treatment from a caregiver or healthcare professional--at home, while 'on the go,' or in a clinical setting. With this milestone, VYVGART SC becomes the first innovative treatment for CIDP in more than 30 years, and the first-and-only neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) blocker authorized in Canada for CIDP.



'There remains a significant unmet need among Canadians living with CIDP, who face progressive weakness, numbness and disability,' said François Jacques, M.D., Neurologist, Clinique Neuro-Outaouais. 'The authorization of VYVGART SC brings a novel, targeted therapy that offers a new way of treating patients, with meaningful improvements in strength and function.'



CIDP is a rare, debilitating and often progressive autoimmune disorder of the peripheral nervous system. People living with CIDP experience a range of disabling mobility and sensory issues, such as difficulty standing from a seated position, pain, fatigue, and frequent tripping or falling. As the disease progresses, patients may require the use of a wheelchair and may be unable to work or participate in daily activities. Globally, 85% of patients require ongoing treatment and nearly 88% of treated patients continue to experience residual impairment and disability.



