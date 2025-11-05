SMX Public Limited: SMX Strikes U.S. Partnership to Deploy FDA-Compliant Molecular Marking in rPET Plastics

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2025 / Plastic isn't just everywhere - it's everything. From the food we buy to the cars we drive, the global plastics economy is worth more than $800 billion. But its future hinges on one critical shift: moving waste from liability to asset. That shift depends on proof - the ability to verify recycled content with the same rigor as virgin plastic. Without it, recycling stalls, ESG pledges collapse into greenwashing, and entire supply chains lose value.

SMX (NASDAQ: SMX ) is tackling that credibility gap head-on. In its first major U.S. initiative, the company has stepped into the market with a well-regarded Miami plastics distributor to integrate its molecular marker technology into rPET resin in line with FDA regulations for Food Contact Substances (21 CFR). In practice, this means recycled material can carry a permanent, invisible marker that confirms its origin, composition, and compliance, even in food-grade packaging, one of the industry's strictest categories.

This happens at an opportune time. For decades, recycled plastic has been treated as a second-class material, rarely making it into applications that demand rigorous oversight. By showing that molecular markers can operate within FDA-regulated frameworks, SMX has opened the door for recycled plastics to move beyond discount markets and into premium categories. That's not a symbolic shift. It's a revaluation of plastic waste itself.

A Global Strategy in Motion

This U.S. milestone builds on a broader rollout. In Southeast Asia , SMX has partnered with packaging companies to embed markers at the extrusion stage, building proof into products from the start. In Europe, trials with REDWAVE demonstrated that even hard-to-recycle materials, such as flame-retardant and carbon-black plastics, can be identified and verified. Together with its U.S. entry, these initiatives form a blueprint for a global proof layer - one in which recycled plastics, no matter the geography or application, carry the same credibility as virgin materials.

For global stakeholders, regulators, and manufacturers alike, the timing couldn't be sharper. Demand for recycled plastics is rising as governments enforce quotas and global brands set ambitious sustainability targets. Yet recycling rates remain low, in part because the market has lacked a universal way to verify and monetize recycled content at scale. SMX closes that gap.

By embedding molecular proof and linking it to blockchain-backed credits such as its Plastic Cycle Token (PCT), SMX gives plastic waste a measurable, tradable identity. Instead of being a compliance cost, recycling becomes a revenue stream - one that can be priced, traded, and financed like any other commodity. Proof stops being paperwork and starts being currency.

From Compliance Cost to Revenue Stream

The plastics market may be worth $824 billion, but the $50 billion recycling segment is where the immediate disruption is happening. And in that disruption lies the proof of an old adage: one person's trash is another's treasure. For the first time, recycled content isn't just a matter of sorting bins and supply chain promises - it can carry verified proof at the molecular level, proof that survives every stage of the loop and can be monetized in real time.

With molecular markers now operating within FDA-regulated frameworks, SMX isn't simply entering the recycling market - it's reshaping it. Food-grade rPET shows that the technology isn't limited to niche categories, but can scale into the most tightly regulated, highest-value applications. That makes plastic waste more than a compliance burden. It makes it a bankable resource.

This isn't just about recycled plastic. It's about rewriting how value is assigned in the materials economy - turning waste into an asset, compliance into currency, and proof into the foundation of growth. In that framework, proof isn't just value. It's an advantage

As global businesses face new and complex challenges relating to carbon neutrality and meeting new governmental and regional regulations and standards, SMX is able to offer players along the value chain access to its marking, tracking, measuring and digital platform technology to transition more successfully to a low-carbon economy.

