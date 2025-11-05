Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 05-Nov-2025 / 16:53 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 5 November 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 5 November 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 54,637 Highest price paid per share: 132.00p Lowest price paid per share: 128.60p 130.4469p Volume weighted average price paid per share:

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 774,929 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 303,966,647 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 303,966,647 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 130.4469p 54,637

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 562 132.00 08:05:42 00359571264TRLO1 XLON 602 131.00 09:18:33 00359575557TRLO1 XLON 564 131.00 09:32:10 00359576302TRLO1 XLON 575 130.60 09:32:15 00359576308TRLO1 XLON 578 130.00 09:34:46 00359576440TRLO1 XLON 500 129.80 09:59:32 00359577583TRLO1 XLON 227 130.40 09:59:38 00359577586TRLO1 XLON 226 130.80 10:04:43 00359577885TRLO1 XLON 602 130.20 10:33:47 00359578974TRLO1 XLON 589 129.80 10:35:59 00359579023TRLO1 XLON 2338 130.20 10:35:59 00359579024TRLO1 XLON 3000 130.20 10:36:08 00359579025TRLO1 XLON 403 130.00 10:36:14 00359579033TRLO1 XLON 13 130.00 10:36:14 00359579034TRLO1 XLON 58 130.00 10:36:14 00359579035TRLO1 XLON 155 130.20 10:36:15 00359579037TRLO1 XLON 1690 130.20 10:36:15 00359579038TRLO1 XLON 606 129.60 10:36:16 00359579039TRLO1 XLON 324 130.60 10:39:03 00359579113TRLO1 XLON 353 130.20 10:39:15 00359579116TRLO1 XLON 2579 130.40 10:39:25 00359579123TRLO1 XLON 115 130.40 10:40:54 00359579176TRLO1 XLON 289 130.60 11:06:03 00359580228TRLO1 XLON 615 130.20 11:06:57 00359580256TRLO1 XLON 587 130.00 11:42:38 00359581738TRLO1 XLON 2 129.80 11:42:47 00359581743TRLO1 XLON 576 129.40 11:43:00 00359581756TRLO1 XLON 3389 130.00 12:00:29 00359582599TRLO1 XLON 670 130.00 12:00:29 00359582600TRLO1 XLON 657 130.00 12:00:29 00359582601TRLO1 XLON 386 130.00 12:00:29 00359582602TRLO1 XLON 1595 130.20 12:17:23 00359583338TRLO1 XLON 616 130.20 12:17:56 00359583347TRLO1 XLON 575 130.20 12:19:44 00359583431TRLO1 XLON 13 130.20 12:19:44 00359583432TRLO1 XLON 17 130.20 12:19:44 00359583433TRLO1 XLON 370 130.80 12:27:14 00359583729TRLO1 XLON 32 131.00 12:28:02 00359583744TRLO1 XLON 588 131.00 12:28:02 00359583745TRLO1 XLON 605 130.80 12:30:32 00359583834TRLO1 XLON 604 130.80 12:30:32 00359583835TRLO1 XLON 606 129.60 12:42:20 00359584203TRLO1 XLON 477 130.40 12:45:52 00359584343TRLO1 XLON 522 130.40 12:45:52 00359584344TRLO1 XLON 331 130.40 12:45:52 00359584345TRLO1 XLON 44 131.20 12:55:15 00359584580TRLO1 XLON 213 131.20 12:55:15 00359584581TRLO1 XLON 442 131.20 12:55:15 00359584582TRLO1 XLON 131 131.00 13:03:24 00359584987TRLO1 XLON 438 131.00 13:03:24 00359584988TRLO1 XLON 136 131.00 13:12:55 00359585276TRLO1 XLON 2 131.00 13:12:55 00359585277TRLO1 XLON 14 131.00 13:12:55 00359585278TRLO1 XLON 441 131.00 13:12:55 00359585279TRLO1 XLON 537 130.80 13:24:01 00359585857TRLO1 XLON 81 130.80 13:24:01 00359585858TRLO1 XLON 83 130.80 13:28:55 00359586166TRLO1 XLON 182 130.80 13:28:55 00359586167TRLO1 XLON 580 130.40 13:29:02 00359586170TRLO1 XLON 603 130.00 13:45:38 00359587037TRLO1 XLON 609 128.60 13:50:14 00359587197TRLO1 XLON 608 128.60 13:50:14 00359587198TRLO1 XLON 1037 128.60 13:50:15 00359587199TRLO1 XLON 589 129.80 14:00:55 00359587577TRLO1 XLON 233 131.60 14:51:18 00359590402TRLO1 XLON 592 131.60 14:51:18 00359590403TRLO1 XLON 639 131.60 14:51:18 00359590404TRLO1 XLON 385 130.80 14:51:19 00359590405TRLO1 XLON

1312 130.80 14:51:19 00359590406TRLO1 XLON 1697 131.00 14:51:19 00359590407TRLO1 XLON 1231 130.60 14:51:42 00359590452TRLO1 XLON 198 130.80 15:05:47 00359591655TRLO1 XLON 517 130.80 15:05:47 00359591656TRLO1 XLON 1711 130.80 15:18:43 00359592654TRLO1 XLON 571 130.60 15:29:34 00359593266TRLO1 XLON 570 130.60 15:29:34 00359593267TRLO1 XLON 1253 131.00 15:30:00 00359593285TRLO1 XLON 88 131.00 15:30:00 00359593286TRLO1 XLON 566 130.80 15:32:39 00359593513TRLO1 XLON 586 130.60 15:54:17 00359594875TRLO1 XLON 585 130.60 15:54:17 00359594876TRLO1 XLON 730 131.00 15:54:28 00359594901TRLO1 XLON 11 131.40 16:01:26 00359595425TRLO1 XLON 608 131.20 16:02:21 00359595500TRLO1 XLON 657 131.20 16:03:03 00359595547TRLO1 XLON 436 131.20 16:03:03 00359595548TRLO1 XLON 395 131.40 16:15:08 00359596464TRLO1 XLON 1314 131.40 16:15:08 00359596465TRLO1 XLON 1 131.40 16:15:08 00359596466TRLO1 XLON 200 131.40 16:15:08 00359596467TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

