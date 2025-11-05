Regulatory News:

The board of directors of Veolia (Paris:VIE), which met on November 5th, 2025, has decided, on the recommendation of the nominations committee, to propose the renewal of Antoine Frérot et Estelle Brachlianoff as directors to the general assembly on April 23rd, 2026

The Board of Directors praised the quality of the work accomplished, the strength of the management team, and the relevance of the strategic vision pursued by the leadership team.

Subject to approval by the Annual Shareholders' Meeting, the Board of Directors will reappoint Antoine Frérot as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors will also confirm Estelle Brachlianoff as Chief Executive Officer.

Under their leadership, the integration of Suez has been successfully completed. Veolia has also strengthened its international expansion and conquest of new markets, posting sustained growth quarter after quarter and demonstrating its resilience. It is under their direction that the company will continue its growth trajectory while strengthening its position as a technological leader.

