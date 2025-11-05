

OKLAHOMA CITY (dpa-AFX) - Devon Energy Corp. (DVN) released a profit for third quarter that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $687 million, or $1.09 per share. This compares with $812 million, or $1.30 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Devon Energy Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $656 million or $1.04 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 7.6% to $4.331 billion from $4.024 billion last year.



Devon Energy Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $687 Mln. vs. $812 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.09 vs. $1.30 last year. -Revenue: $4.331 Bln vs. $4.024 Bln last year.



