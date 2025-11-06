

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - STERIS plc (STE) released a profit for its second quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $191.9 million, or $1.94 per share. This compares with $150.0 million, or $1.51 per share, last year.



Excluding items, STERIS plc reported adjusted earnings of $244.5 million or $2.47 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.35 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 9.9% to $1.460 billion from $1.328 billion last year.



STERIS plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $191.9 Mln. vs. $150.0 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.94 vs. $1.51 last year. -Revenue: $1.460 Bln vs. $1.328 Bln last year.



