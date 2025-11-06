

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - CRH plc (CRH.L) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $1.51 billion, or $2.21 per share. This compares with $1.37 billion, or $1.97 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.2% to $11.06 billion from $10.51 billion last year.



CRH plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.49 - $5.72 Full year revenue guidance: $3.8 - $3.9 Bln



