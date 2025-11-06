

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) announced a profit for third quarter that Dropped, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $288.22 million, or $0.67 per share. This compares with $543.99 million, or $1.21 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 7.9% to $609.29 million from $564.69 million last year.



Royalty Pharma plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $288.22 Mln. vs. $543.99 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.67 vs. $1.21 last year. -Revenue: $609.29 Mln vs. $564.69 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News