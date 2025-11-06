

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (FUJIY) released earnings for first half that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY26.676 billion, or JPY40.20 per share. This compares with JPY42.485 billion, or JPY63.99 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 8.9% to JPY2.232 trillion from JPY2.450 trillion last year.



FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY26.676 Bln. vs. JPY42.485 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY40.20 vs. JPY63.99 last year. -Revenue: JPY2.232 Tn vs. JPY2.450 Tn last year.



