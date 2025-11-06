Regulatory News:

Consolidated statement of income

9 months ended (in millions) September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Net sales 6,971.4 6,229.0 Operating expenses Cost of sales (3,388.5) (2,982.6) Administrative and selling expenses (1,826.6) (1,664.2) Research and development costs (302.2) (290.8) Other operating income (expenses) (121.6) (101.7) Operating profit 1,332.5 1,189.7 Financial expenses (124.2) (110.6) Financial income 55.0 79.0 Exchange gains (losses) (20.9) (16.4) Financial profit (loss) (90.1) (48.0) Profit before tax 1,242.4 1,141.7 Income tax expense (348.0) (307.8) Share of profits (losses) of equity-accounted entities 0.0 0.0 Profit for the period 894.4 833.9 Of which: - Net profit attributable to the Group 892.3 833.7 - Minority interests 2.1 0.2 Basic earnings per share (euros) 3.405 3.183 Diluted earnings per share (euros) 3.376 3.160

Consolidated balance sheet

ASSETS

(in millions) September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Non-current assets Intangible assets 2,592.0 2,644.3 Goodwill 6,459.0 6,897.2 Property, plant and equipment 885.7 913.8 Right-of-use assets 379.0 294.9 Investments in equity-accounted entities 0.0 0.0 Other investments 38.7 43.0 Other non-current assets 172.9 142.4 Deferred tax assets 184.6 178.7 TOTAL NON CURRENT ASSETS 10,711.9 11,114.3 Current assets Inventories (Note 4) 1,463.0 1,320.9 Trade receivables (Note 5) 1,194.3 1,051.0 Income tax receivables 215.0 212.5 Other current assets 309.5 294.3 Other current financial assets 1.3 1.3 Cash and cash equivalents 2,992.3 2,080.7 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 6,175.4 4,960.7 TOTAL ASSETS 16,887.3 16,075.0

LIABILITIES

(in millions) September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Equity Share capital (Note 6) 1,049.0 1,049.0 Retained earnings 6,997.5 6,679.9 Translation reserves (875.6) (198.5) Equity attributable to equity holders of Legrand 7,170.9 7,530.4 Minority interests 27.1 17.7 TOTAL EQUITY 7,198.0 7,548.1 Non-current liabilities Long-term provisions 181.5 167.1 Provisions for post-employment benefits 131.1 137.6 Long-term borrowings (Note 7) 5,578.8 4,642.7 Deferred tax liabilities 1,010.2 1,004.0 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITES 6,901.6 5,951.4 Current liabilities Trade payables 975.9 963.6 Income tax payables 113.2 48.1 Short-term provisions 161.5 178.1 Other current liabilities 1,001.7 941.8 Short-term borrowings (Note 7) 535.2 443.5 Other current financial liabilities 0.2 0.4 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 2,787.7 2,575.5 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 16,887.3 16,075.0

Consolidated statement of cash flows

9 months ended (in millions) September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Profit for the period 894.4 833.9 Adjustments for non-cash movements in assets and liabilities: Depreciation and impairment of tangible assets 108.3 100.8 Amortization and impairment of intangible assets 107.9 83.4 Amortization and impairment of capitalized development costs 15.5 17.1 Depreciation and impairment of right-of-use assets 68.5 61.1 Amortization of financial expenses 4.5 3.9 Impairment of goodwill 0.0 0.0 Changes in long-term deferred taxes 4.9 21.8 Changes in other non-current assets and liabilities 36.9 35.1 Unrealized exchange (gains)/losses (1.3) (6.7) Share of (profits) losses of equity-accounted entities 0.0 0.0 Other adjustments 14.1 12.2 Net (gains)/losses on sales of activities and assets 2.1 0.9 Changes in working capital requirement: Inventories (Note 4) (214.7) (160.3) Trade receivables (Note 5) (180.6) (100.9) Trade payables 43.2 (7.1) Other operating assets and liabilities 97.1 (23.9) Net cash from operating activities 1,000.8 871.3 Net proceeds from sales of fixed and financial assets 2.1 5.2 Capital expenditure (113.0) (107.0) Capitalized development costs (18.9) (20.3) Changes in non-current financial assets and liabilities (42.7) (10.7) Acquisitions and disposals of subsidiaries, net of cash (121.2) (1,186.0) Net cash from investing activities (293.7) (1,318.8) Proceeds from issues of share capital and premium (Note 6) 0.0 0.0 Net sales (buybacks) of treasury shares and transactions under the liquidity contract (Note 6) (43.6) (45.0) Dividends paid to equity holders of Legrand (575.7) (547.0) Dividends paid by Legrand subsidiaries (0.2) 0.0 Proceeds from long-term financing 1,300.0 801.5 Repayment of long-term financing* (Note 7) (73.3) (71.5) Debt issuance costs (15.7) (15.3) Increase (reduction) in short-term financing (328.6) (617.9) Acquisitions of ownership interests with no gain of control 0.0 (20.0) Net cash from financing activities 262.9 (515.2) Translation net change in cash and cash equivalents (58.4) (18.1) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 911.6 (980.8) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 2,080.7 2,815.4 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 2,992.3 1,834.6 Items included in cash flows: Interest paid during the period** 88.4 80.5 Income taxes paid during the period 298.0 301.5

* Of which €64.8 million corresponding to lease financial liabilities repayment for the 9 months ended September 30, 2025 (€58.3 million for the 9 months ended September 30, 2024).

** Interest paid is included in the net cash from operating activities; of which €11.5 million interest on lease financial liabilities for the 9 months ended September 30, 2025 (€8.4 million for the 9 months ended September 30, 2024).

Notes to the consolidated financial statements

KEY FIGURES

NOTE 1 INTRODUCTION

NOTE 2 SIGNFICANT TRANSACTIONS AND EVENTS FOR THE PERIOD

NOTE 3 CHANGES IN THE SCOPE OF CONSOLIDATION

NOTE 4 INVENTORIES

NOTE 5 TRADE RECEIVABLES

NOTE 6 SHARE CAPITAL

NOTE 7 LONG-TERM AND SHORT-TERM BORROWINGS

NOTE 8 SEGMENT INFORMATION

NOTE 9 SUBSEQUENT EVENTS

KEY FIGURES

(in millions) 9 months ended September 30, 2025 9 months ended September 30, 2024 Net sales 6,971.4 6,229.0 Adjusted operating profit 1,443.8 1,276.1 As of net sales 20.7% 20.5% 20.6% before acquisitions ?¹? Operating profit 1,332.5 1,189.7 As of net sales 19.1% 19.1% Net profit attributable to the Group 892.3 833.7 As of net sales 12.8% 13.4% Free cash flow 871.0 749.2 As of net sales 12.5% 12.0% Net financial debt at September 30 3,121.7 3,204.8

(1) At 2024 scope of consolidation.

Adjusted operating profit is defined as operating profit adjusted for amortization and depreciation of revaluation of assets at the time of acquisitions and for other P&L impacts relating to acquisitions, and, where applicable, impairment of goodwill

Free cash flow is defined as the sum of net cash from operating activities and net proceeds from sales of fixed and financial assets, less capital expenditure and capitalized development costs.

Net financial debt is defined as the sum of short-term borrowings and long-term borrowings, less cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities.

The reconciliation of consolidated key figures with the financial statements is available in the appendices to the first nine months 2025 results press release.

NOTE 1 INTRODUCTION

This unaudited consolidated financial information is presented for the 9 months ended September 30, 2025. It does not include all the information required by International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and it should be read in conjunction with consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024 as established in the Universal Registration Document deposited under visa no D.25-0236 with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) on April 9, 2025.

All the amounts are presented in millions of euros unless otherwise indicated. Some totals may include rounding differences.

The unaudited consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee (IFRIC) interpretations adopted by the European Union and applicable or authorized for early adoption from January 1, 2025.

The IFRS standards issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) that have not been adopted for use in the European Union are not applicable to the Group.

NOTE 2 SIGNFICANT TRANSACTIONS AND EVENTS FOR THE PERIOD

None.

NOTE 3 CHANGES IN THE SCOPE OF CONSOLIDATION

The contributions to the Group's consolidated financial statements of companies acquired since the end of 2023 were as follows:

2024 March 31 June 30 September 30 December 31 Full consolidation method MSS Balance sheet only 6 months' profit 9 months' profit 12 months' profit ZPE Systems Balance sheet only Balance sheet only Balance sheet only 12 months' profit Enovation Balance sheet only Balance sheet only 7 months' profit Netrack Balance sheet only Balance sheet only 9 months' profit Davenham Balance sheet only Balance sheet only 6 months' profit VASS Balance sheet only Balance sheet only 7 months' profit UPSistemas Balance sheet only Balance sheet only APP Balance sheet only Power Bus Way Balance sheet only Circul'R Balance sheet only

2025 March 31 June 30 September 30 Full consolidation method MSS 3 months' profit 6 months' profit 9 months' profit ZPE Systems 3 months' profit 6 months' profit 9 months' profit Enovation 3 months' profit 6 months' profit 9 months' profit Netrack 3 months' profit 6 months' profit 9 months' profit Davenham 3 months' profit 6 months' profit 9 months' profit VASS 3 months' profit 6 months' profit 9 months' profit UPSistemas 3 months' profit 6 months' profit 9 months' profit APP Balance sheet only 6 months' profit 9 months' profit Power Bus Way Balance sheet only 6 months' profit 9 months' profit Circul'R Balance sheet only Balance sheet only Balance sheet only Performation Balance sheet only Balance sheet only Balance sheet only Computer Room Solutions Balance sheet only Balance sheet only Balance sheet only Linkk Busway Systems Balance sheet only Amperio Project Balance sheet only Quitérios Balance sheet only

During the first nine months of 2025, the main acquisitions were as follows:

Performation, specialized in connected healthcare software. Based in Zeist, Netherlands Performation has over 140 employees and reporting annual sales of over €20 million;

Computer Room Solutions (CRS), leading player in the design, development, manufacturing and commissioning of white space infrastructure for datacenters. Based in Mascot, Sydney, CRS employs nearly 80 people with an annual revenue of around €30 million;

Linkk Busway System, an Asian reference specialist in power busbars, particularly for datacenters' grey space. Based in Malaysia, in Beranang, Selangor, Linkk Busway Systems employs over 240 people and generates an annual revenue of around €45 million;

Amperio Project, a Swiss specialist in busbars. Based in Murten, the company employs around 20 people and has annual sales of over €4 million; and

Quitérios, a leading Portuguese player in electrical and digital modular distribution boards. Based in Mira, the company employs more than 100 people and has annual sales of nearly €20 million.

NOTE 4 INVENTORIES

Inventories are as follows:

(in millions) September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Purchased raw materials and components 654.1 611.5 Sub-assemblies, work in progress 235.7 164.5 Finished products 830.2 810.7 Gross value at the end of the period 1,720.0 1,586.7 Impairment (257.0) (265.8) NET VALUE AT THE END OF THE PERIOD 1,463.0 1,320.9

NOTE 5 TRADE RECEIVABLES

Trade receivables are as follows:

(in millions) September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Trade receivables 1,290.5 1,147.3 Impairment (96.2) (96.3) NET VALUE AT THE END OF THE PERIOD 1,194.3 1,051.0

NOTE 6 SHARE CAPITAL

Share capital as of September 30, 2025 amounted to €1,048,982,932 represented by 262,245,733 ordinary shares with a par value of €4 each, for 262,245,733 theoretical voting rights and 262,154,435 exercisable voting rights (after subtracting shares held in treasury by the Group as of this date).

Changes in share capital in the first 9 months of 2025 were as follows:

Number of shares Par value Share capital (euros Premiums (euros) As of December 31, 2024 262,245,733 4 1,048,982,932 110,351,249 As of September 30, 2025 262,245,733 4 1,048,982,932 110,351,249

As of September 30, 2025, the Group held 91,298 shares in treasury, versus 114,876 shares as of December 31, 2024, i.e. 23,578 fewer shares corresponding to:

the net acquisition of 475,000 shares outside of the liquidity contract at a cost of €45.9 million;

the transfer of 482,962 shares to employees under performance share plans;

the net sale of 15,616 shares under the liquidity contract that led to a cash inflow of €2.3 million.

Number of shares of which number of shares held by the Group As of December 31, 2024 262,245,733 114,876 Transfer to employees (482,962) Share buybacks 475,000 Transactions under the liquidity contract (15,616) Shares cancellation 0 As of September 30, 2025 262,245,733 91,298 of which for transfer to employees 49,048 of which liquidity contract 42,250 of which for shares cancellation 0

NOTE 7 LONG-TERM AND SHORT-TERM BORROWINGS

7.1 LONG-TERM BORROWINGS

Long-term borrowings can be analyzed as follows:

(in millions) September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Negotiable commercial paper 71.5 71.5 Bonds 5,031.8 4,230.0 Lease financial liabilities 318.7 241.2 Other borrowings 193.5 125.4 Long-term borrowings excluding debt issuance costs 5,615.5 4,668.1 Debt issuance costs (36.7) (25.4) TOTAL 5,578.8 4,642.7

7.2 SHORT-TERM BORROWINGS

Short-term borrowings can be analyzed as follows:

(in millions) September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Negotiable commercial paper 0.0 50.0 Bonds 400.0 0.0 Yankee bonds 0.0 279.8 Lease financial liabilities 82.6 77.7 Other borrowings 52.6 36.0 TOTAL 535.2 443.5

NOTE 8 SEGMENT INFORMATION

In accordance with IFRS 8, operating segments are determined based on the reporting made available to the chief operating decision maker of the Group and to the Group's management.

Given that Legrand's activities are carried out locally, the Group is organized for management purposes by countries or groups of countries which have been allocated for internal reporting purposes into three operating segments:

Europe, including Benelux, France, Germany, Iberia (including Portugal and Spain), Ireland, Italy, Poland, Turkey, and the United Kingdom

North and Central America, including Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Central American countries; and

Rest of the world, including Australia, China, India and South America (including particularly Brazil, Chile and Colombia).

These three operating segments are under the responsibility of three segment managers who are directly accountable to the chief operating decision maker of the Group.

9 months ended September 30, 2025 (in millions) Europe North and Central America Rest of the world Total Net sales to third parties 2,811.8 3,008.8 1,150.8 6,971.4 Cost of sales (1,278.8) (1,471.3) (638.4) (3,388.5) Administrative and selling expenses, R&D costs (909.7) (915.6) (303.5) (2,128.8) Other operating income (expenses) (55.2) (45.9) (20.5) (121.6) Operating profit 568.1 576.0 188.4 1,332.5 of which acquisition-related amortization, expenses and income accounted for in administrative and selling expenses, R&D costs (37.7) (65.8) (7.8) (111.3) accounted for in other operating income (expenses) 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 of which goodwill impairment 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Adjusted operating profit 605.8 641.8 196.2 1,443.8 of which depreciation and impairment of tangible assets (67.2) (19.1) (21.6) (107.9) of which amortization and impairment of intangible assets (12.0) (1.1) (1.7) (14.8) of which amortization and impairment of development costs (14.4) 0.0 (1.1) (15.5) of which amortization and impairment of right-of-use assets (26.7) (24.2) (17.6) (68.5) of which restructuring costs (28.7) (10.0) (13.2) (51.9) Capital expenditure (64.1) (24.6) (24.3) (113.0) Capitalized development costs (17.2) 0.0 (1.7) (18.9) Net tangible assets 566.1 164.4 155.2 885.7 Total current assets 3,802.2 1,463.3 909.9 6,175.4 Total current liabilities 1,632.2 682.0 473.5 2,787.7 (1) Of which France: €845.7 million. (2) Of which United States: €2,740.7 million.

9 months ended September 30, 2024 (in millions) Europe North and Central America Rest of the world Total Net sales to third parties 2,604.3 2,528.2 1,096.5 6,229.0 Cost of sales (1,179.3) (1,208.8) (594.5) (2,982.6) Administrative and selling expenses, R&D costs (823.7) (839.8) (291.5) (1,955.0) Other operating income (expenses) (33.3) (59.0) (9.4) (101.7) Operating profit 568.0 420.6 201.1 1,189.7 of which acquisition-related amortization, expenses and income accounted for in administrative and selling expenses, R&D costs (19.4) (57.7) (7.1) (84.2) accounted for in other operating income (expenses) (2.2) 0.0 0.0 (2.2) of which goodwill impairment 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Adjusted operating profit 589.6 478.3 208.2 1,276.1 of which depreciation and impairment of tangible assets (61.1) (19.2) (20.3) (100.6) of which amortization and impairment of intangible assets (9.0) (1.4) (1.0) (11.4) of which amortization and impairment of development costs (15.6) 0.0 (1.5) (17.1) of which amortization and impairment of right-of-use assets (23.8) (21.5) (15.8) (61.1) of which restructuring costs (13.4) (26.8) (10.8) (51.0) Capital expenditure (67.7) (17.5) (21.8) (107.0) Capitalized development costs (19.2) 0.0 (1.1) (20.3) Net tangible assets 539.2 155.0 143.2 837.4 Total current assets 2,719.2 1,187.5 846.6 4,753.3 Total current liabilities 1,398.7 589.9 452.6 2,441.2 (1) Of which France: €866.0 million. (2) Of which United States: €2,351.2 million.

NOTE 9 SUBSEQUENT EVENTS

Legrand announced the acquisition of Avtron Power Solutions1 on October 2, 2025, for an enterprise value of $1.125 billion. Based in Cleveland, Ohio (USA), Avtron is a global leader in load banks2 and power quality solutions for datacenters and other critical applications. The company is expected to generate nearly $350 million in revenue in 2025, with high profitability. Avtron employs 600 people and operates five manufacturing sites across North America and Europe.

The Group achieved on October 7, 2025, the acquisition of all the shares of Cogelec Développement representing more than 60% of the share capital of Cogelec. A draft mandatory simplified tender offer was filed on October 15, 2025, to acquire the remaining shares of Cogelec that the Group does not indirectly hold. Cogelec is a company listed on Euronext Growth in Paris and specializing in access control in buildings, with revenue of €74 million in 2024.

1 Subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals

2 Load banks: equipment that simulates an electrical load to test the reliability of power supply systems

