Consolidated statement of income
9 months ended
(in millions)
September 30, 2025
September 30, 2024
Net sales
6,971.4
6,229.0
Operating expenses
Cost of sales
(3,388.5)
(2,982.6)
Administrative and selling expenses
(1,826.6)
(1,664.2)
Research and development costs
(302.2)
(290.8)
Other operating income (expenses)
(121.6)
(101.7)
Operating profit
1,332.5
1,189.7
Financial expenses
(124.2)
(110.6)
Financial income
55.0
79.0
Exchange gains (losses)
(20.9)
(16.4)
Financial profit (loss)
(90.1)
(48.0)
Profit before tax
1,242.4
1,141.7
Income tax expense
(348.0)
(307.8)
Share of profits (losses) of equity-accounted entities
0.0
0.0
Profit for the period
894.4
833.9
Of which:
- Net profit attributable to the Group
892.3
833.7
- Minority interests
2.1
0.2
Basic earnings per share (euros)
3.405
3.183
Diluted earnings per share (euros)
3.376
3.160
Consolidated balance sheet
ASSETS
(in millions)
September 30, 2025
December 31, 2024
Non-current assets
Intangible assets
2,592.0
2,644.3
Goodwill
6,459.0
6,897.2
Property, plant and equipment
885.7
913.8
Right-of-use assets
379.0
294.9
Investments in equity-accounted entities
0.0
0.0
Other investments
38.7
43.0
Other non-current assets
172.9
142.4
Deferred tax assets
184.6
178.7
TOTAL NON CURRENT ASSETS
10,711.9
11,114.3
Current assets
Inventories (Note 4)
1,463.0
1,320.9
Trade receivables (Note 5)
1,194.3
1,051.0
Income tax receivables
215.0
212.5
Other current assets
309.5
294.3
Other current financial assets
1.3
1.3
Cash and cash equivalents
2,992.3
2,080.7
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
6,175.4
4,960.7
TOTAL ASSETS
16,887.3
16,075.0
LIABILITIES
(in millions)
September 30, 2025
December 31, 2024
Equity
Share capital (Note 6)
1,049.0
1,049.0
Retained earnings
6,997.5
6,679.9
Translation reserves
(875.6)
(198.5)
Equity attributable to equity holders of Legrand
7,170.9
7,530.4
Minority interests
27.1
17.7
TOTAL EQUITY
7,198.0
7,548.1
Non-current liabilities
Long-term provisions
181.5
167.1
Provisions for post-employment benefits
131.1
137.6
Long-term borrowings (Note 7)
5,578.8
4,642.7
Deferred tax liabilities
1,010.2
1,004.0
TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITES
6,901.6
5,951.4
Current liabilities
Trade payables
975.9
963.6
Income tax payables
113.2
48.1
Short-term provisions
161.5
178.1
Other current liabilities
1,001.7
941.8
Short-term borrowings (Note 7)
535.2
443.5
Other current financial liabilities
0.2
0.4
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
2,787.7
2,575.5
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
16,887.3
16,075.0
Consolidated statement of cash flows
9 months ended
(in millions)
September 30, 2025
September 30, 2024
Profit for the period
894.4
833.9
Adjustments for non-cash movements in assets and liabilities:
Depreciation and impairment of tangible assets
108.3
100.8
Amortization and impairment of intangible assets
107.9
83.4
Amortization and impairment of capitalized development costs
15.5
17.1
Depreciation and impairment of right-of-use assets
68.5
61.1
Amortization of financial expenses
4.5
3.9
Impairment of goodwill
0.0
0.0
Changes in long-term deferred taxes
4.9
21.8
Changes in other non-current assets and liabilities
36.9
35.1
Unrealized exchange (gains)/losses
(1.3)
(6.7)
Share of (profits) losses of equity-accounted entities
0.0
0.0
Other adjustments
14.1
12.2
Net (gains)/losses on sales of activities and assets
2.1
0.9
Changes in working capital requirement:
Inventories (Note 4)
(214.7)
(160.3)
Trade receivables (Note 5)
(180.6)
(100.9)
Trade payables
43.2
(7.1)
Other operating assets and liabilities
97.1
(23.9)
Net cash from operating activities
1,000.8
871.3
Net proceeds from sales of fixed and financial assets
2.1
5.2
Capital expenditure
(113.0)
(107.0)
Capitalized development costs
(18.9)
(20.3)
Changes in non-current financial assets and liabilities
(42.7)
(10.7)
Acquisitions and disposals of subsidiaries, net of cash
(121.2)
(1,186.0)
Net cash from investing activities
(293.7)
(1,318.8)
Proceeds from issues of share capital and premium (Note 6)
0.0
0.0
Net sales (buybacks) of treasury shares and transactions under the liquidity contract (Note 6)
(43.6)
(45.0)
Dividends paid to equity holders of Legrand
(575.7)
(547.0)
Dividends paid by Legrand subsidiaries
(0.2)
0.0
Proceeds from long-term financing
1,300.0
801.5
Repayment of long-term financing* (Note 7)
(73.3)
(71.5)
Debt issuance costs
(15.7)
(15.3)
Increase (reduction) in short-term financing
(328.6)
(617.9)
Acquisitions of ownership interests with no gain of control
0.0
(20.0)
Net cash from financing activities
262.9
(515.2)
Translation net change in cash and cash equivalents
(58.4)
(18.1)
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
911.6
(980.8)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
2,080.7
2,815.4
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
2,992.3
1,834.6
Items included in cash flows:
Interest paid during the period**
88.4
80.5
Income taxes paid during the period
298.0
301.5
* Of which €64.8 million corresponding to lease financial liabilities repayment for the 9 months ended September 30, 2025 (€58.3 million for the 9 months ended September 30, 2024).
** Interest paid is included in the net cash from operating activities; of which €11.5 million interest on lease financial liabilities for the 9 months ended September 30, 2025 (€8.4 million for the 9 months ended September 30, 2024).
Notes to the consolidated financial statements
KEY FIGURES
NOTE 1 INTRODUCTION
NOTE 2 SIGNFICANT TRANSACTIONS AND EVENTS FOR THE PERIOD
NOTE 3 CHANGES IN THE SCOPE OF CONSOLIDATION
NOTE 4 INVENTORIES
NOTE 5 TRADE RECEIVABLES
NOTE 6 SHARE CAPITAL
NOTE 7 LONG-TERM AND SHORT-TERM BORROWINGS
NOTE 8 SEGMENT INFORMATION
NOTE 9 SUBSEQUENT EVENTS
KEY FIGURES
(in millions)
9 months ended September 30, 2025
9 months ended September 30, 2024
Net sales
6,971.4
6,229.0
Adjusted operating profit
1,443.8
1,276.1
As of net sales
20.7%
20.5%
20.6% before acquisitions ?¹?
Operating profit
1,332.5
1,189.7
As of net sales
19.1%
19.1%
Net profit attributable to the Group
892.3
833.7
As of net sales
12.8%
13.4%
Free cash flow
871.0
749.2
As of net sales
12.5%
12.0%
Net financial debt at September 30
3,121.7
3,204.8
(1) At 2024 scope of consolidation.
Adjusted operating profit is defined as operating profit adjusted for amortization and depreciation of revaluation of assets at the time of acquisitions and for other P&L impacts relating to acquisitions, and, where applicable, impairment of goodwill
Free cash flow is defined as the sum of net cash from operating activities and net proceeds from sales of fixed and financial assets, less capital expenditure and capitalized development costs.
Net financial debt is defined as the sum of short-term borrowings and long-term borrowings, less cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities.
The reconciliation of consolidated key figures with the financial statements is available in the appendices to the first nine months 2025 results press release.
NOTE 1 INTRODUCTION
This unaudited consolidated financial information is presented for the 9 months ended September 30, 2025. It does not include all the information required by International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and it should be read in conjunction with consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024 as established in the Universal Registration Document deposited under visa no D.25-0236 with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) on April 9, 2025.
All the amounts are presented in millions of euros unless otherwise indicated. Some totals may include rounding differences.
The unaudited consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee (IFRIC) interpretations adopted by the European Union and applicable or authorized for early adoption from January 1, 2025.
The IFRS standards issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) that have not been adopted for use in the European Union are not applicable to the Group.
NOTE 2 SIGNFICANT TRANSACTIONS AND EVENTS FOR THE PERIOD
None.
NOTE 3 CHANGES IN THE SCOPE OF CONSOLIDATION
The contributions to the Group's consolidated financial statements of companies acquired since the end of 2023 were as follows:
2024
March 31
June 30
September 30
December 31
Full consolidation method
MSS
Balance sheet only
6 months' profit
9 months' profit
12 months' profit
ZPE Systems
Balance sheet only
Balance sheet only
Balance sheet only
12 months' profit
Enovation
Balance sheet only
Balance sheet only
7 months' profit
Netrack
Balance sheet only
Balance sheet only
9 months' profit
Davenham
Balance sheet only
Balance sheet only
6 months' profit
VASS
Balance sheet only
Balance sheet only
7 months' profit
UPSistemas
Balance sheet only
Balance sheet only
APP
Balance sheet only
Power Bus Way
Balance sheet only
Circul'R
Balance sheet only
2025
March 31
June 30
September 30
Full consolidation method
MSS
3 months' profit
6 months' profit
9 months' profit
ZPE Systems
3 months' profit
6 months' profit
9 months' profit
Enovation
3 months' profit
6 months' profit
9 months' profit
Netrack
3 months' profit
6 months' profit
9 months' profit
Davenham
3 months' profit
6 months' profit
9 months' profit
VASS
3 months' profit
6 months' profit
9 months' profit
UPSistemas
3 months' profit
6 months' profit
9 months' profit
APP
Balance sheet only
6 months' profit
9 months' profit
Power Bus Way
Balance sheet only
6 months' profit
9 months' profit
Circul'R
Balance sheet only
Balance sheet only
Balance sheet only
Performation
Balance sheet only
Balance sheet only
Balance sheet only
Computer Room Solutions
Balance sheet only
Balance sheet only
Balance sheet only
Linkk Busway Systems
Balance sheet only
Amperio Project
Balance sheet only
Quitérios
Balance sheet only
During the first nine months of 2025, the main acquisitions were as follows:
- Performation, specialized in connected healthcare software. Based in Zeist, Netherlands Performation has over 140 employees and reporting annual sales of over €20 million;
- Computer Room Solutions (CRS), leading player in the design, development, manufacturing and commissioning of white space infrastructure for datacenters. Based in Mascot, Sydney, CRS employs nearly 80 people with an annual revenue of around €30 million;
- Linkk Busway System, an Asian reference specialist in power busbars, particularly for datacenters' grey space. Based in Malaysia, in Beranang, Selangor, Linkk Busway Systems employs over 240 people and generates an annual revenue of around €45 million;
- Amperio Project, a Swiss specialist in busbars. Based in Murten, the company employs around 20 people and has annual sales of over €4 million; and
- Quitérios, a leading Portuguese player in electrical and digital modular distribution boards. Based in Mira, the company employs more than 100 people and has annual sales of nearly €20 million.
NOTE 4 INVENTORIES
Inventories are as follows:
(in millions)
September 30, 2025
December 31, 2024
Purchased raw materials and components
654.1
611.5
Sub-assemblies, work in progress
235.7
164.5
Finished products
830.2
810.7
Gross value at the end of the period
1,720.0
1,586.7
Impairment
(257.0)
(265.8)
NET VALUE AT THE END OF THE PERIOD
1,463.0
1,320.9
NOTE 5 TRADE RECEIVABLES
Trade receivables are as follows:
(in millions)
September 30, 2025
December 31, 2024
Trade receivables
1,290.5
1,147.3
Impairment
(96.2)
(96.3)
NET VALUE AT THE END OF THE PERIOD
1,194.3
1,051.0
NOTE 6 SHARE CAPITAL
Share capital as of September 30, 2025 amounted to €1,048,982,932 represented by 262,245,733 ordinary shares with a par value of €4 each, for 262,245,733 theoretical voting rights and 262,154,435 exercisable voting rights (after subtracting shares held in treasury by the Group as of this date).
Changes in share capital in the first 9 months of 2025 were as follows:
Number of shares
Par value
Share capital (euros
Premiums (euros)
As of December 31, 2024
262,245,733
4
1,048,982,932
110,351,249
As of September 30, 2025
262,245,733
4
1,048,982,932
110,351,249
As of September 30, 2025, the Group held 91,298 shares in treasury, versus 114,876 shares as of December 31, 2024, i.e. 23,578 fewer shares corresponding to:
- the net acquisition of 475,000 shares outside of the liquidity contract at a cost of €45.9 million;
- the transfer of 482,962 shares to employees under performance share plans;
- the net sale of 15,616 shares under the liquidity contract that led to a cash inflow of €2.3 million.
Number of shares
of which number of shares held by the Group
As of December 31, 2024
262,245,733
114,876
Transfer to employees
(482,962)
Share buybacks
475,000
Transactions under the liquidity contract
(15,616)
Shares cancellation
0
As of September 30, 2025
262,245,733
91,298
of which for transfer to employees
49,048
of which liquidity contract
42,250
of which for shares cancellation
0
NOTE 7 LONG-TERM AND SHORT-TERM BORROWINGS
7.1 LONG-TERM BORROWINGS
Long-term borrowings can be analyzed as follows:
|(in millions)
September 30, 2025
December 31, 2024
Negotiable commercial paper
71.5
71.5
Bonds
5,031.8
4,230.0
Lease financial liabilities
318.7
241.2
Other borrowings
193.5
125.4
Long-term borrowings excluding debt issuance costs
5,615.5
4,668.1
Debt issuance costs
(36.7)
(25.4)
TOTAL
5,578.8
4,642.7
7.2 SHORT-TERM BORROWINGS
Short-term borrowings can be analyzed as follows:
(in millions)
September 30, 2025
December 31, 2024
Negotiable commercial paper
0.0
50.0
Bonds
400.0
0.0
Yankee bonds
0.0
279.8
Lease financial liabilities
82.6
77.7
Other borrowings
52.6
36.0
TOTAL
535.2
443.5
NOTE 8 SEGMENT INFORMATION
In accordance with IFRS 8, operating segments are determined based on the reporting made available to the chief operating decision maker of the Group and to the Group's management.
Given that Legrand's activities are carried out locally, the Group is organized for management purposes by countries or groups of countries which have been allocated for internal reporting purposes into three operating segments:
- Europe, including Benelux, France, Germany, Iberia (including Portugal and Spain), Ireland, Italy, Poland, Turkey, and the United Kingdom
- North and Central America, including Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Central American countries; and
- Rest of the world, including Australia, China, India and South America (including particularly Brazil, Chile and Colombia).
These three operating segments are under the responsibility of three segment managers who are directly accountable to the chief operating decision maker of the Group.
9 months ended September 30, 2025
(in millions)
Europe
North and Central America
Rest of the world
Total
Net sales to third parties
2,811.8
3,008.8
1,150.8
6,971.4
Cost of sales
(1,278.8)
(1,471.3)
(638.4)
(3,388.5)
Administrative and selling expenses, R&D costs
(909.7)
(915.6)
(303.5)
(2,128.8)
Other operating income (expenses)
(55.2)
(45.9)
(20.5)
(121.6)
Operating profit
568.1
576.0
188.4
1,332.5
of which acquisition-related amortization, expenses and income
accounted for in administrative and selling expenses, R&D costs
(37.7)
(65.8)
(7.8)
(111.3)
accounted for in other operating income (expenses)
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
of which goodwill impairment
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Adjusted operating profit
605.8
641.8
196.2
1,443.8
of which depreciation and impairment of tangible assets
(67.2)
(19.1)
(21.6)
(107.9)
of which amortization and impairment of intangible assets
(12.0)
(1.1)
(1.7)
(14.8)
of which amortization and impairment of development costs
(14.4)
0.0
(1.1)
(15.5)
of which amortization and impairment of right-of-use assets
(26.7)
(24.2)
(17.6)
(68.5)
of which restructuring costs
(28.7)
(10.0)
(13.2)
(51.9)
Capital expenditure
(64.1)
(24.6)
(24.3)
(113.0)
Capitalized development costs
(17.2)
0.0
(1.7)
(18.9)
Net tangible assets
566.1
164.4
155.2
885.7
Total current assets
3,802.2
1,463.3
909.9
6,175.4
Total current liabilities
1,632.2
682.0
473.5
2,787.7
(1) Of which France: €845.7 million.
(2) Of which United States: €2,740.7 million.
|9 months ended September 30, 2024
(in millions)
Europe
North and Central America
Rest of the world
Total
Net sales to third parties
2,604.3
2,528.2
1,096.5
6,229.0
Cost of sales
(1,179.3)
(1,208.8)
(594.5)
(2,982.6)
Administrative and selling expenses, R&D costs
(823.7)
(839.8)
(291.5)
(1,955.0)
Other operating income (expenses)
(33.3)
(59.0)
(9.4)
(101.7)
Operating profit
568.0
420.6
201.1
1,189.7
of which acquisition-related amortization, expenses and income
accounted for in administrative and selling expenses, R&D costs
(19.4)
(57.7)
(7.1)
(84.2)
accounted for in other operating income (expenses)
(2.2)
0.0
0.0
(2.2)
of which goodwill impairment
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Adjusted operating profit
589.6
478.3
208.2
1,276.1
of which depreciation and impairment of tangible assets
(61.1)
(19.2)
(20.3)
(100.6)
of which amortization and impairment of intangible assets
(9.0)
(1.4)
(1.0)
(11.4)
of which amortization and impairment of development costs
(15.6)
0.0
(1.5)
(17.1)
of which amortization and impairment of right-of-use assets
(23.8)
(21.5)
(15.8)
(61.1)
of which restructuring costs
(13.4)
(26.8)
(10.8)
(51.0)
Capital expenditure
(67.7)
(17.5)
(21.8)
(107.0)
Capitalized development costs
(19.2)
0.0
(1.1)
(20.3)
Net tangible assets
539.2
155.0
143.2
837.4
Total current assets
2,719.2
1,187.5
846.6
4,753.3
Total current liabilities
1,398.7
589.9
452.6
2,441.2
(1) Of which France: €866.0 million.
(2) Of which United States: €2,351.2 million.
NOTE 9 SUBSEQUENT EVENTS
Legrand announced the acquisition of Avtron Power Solutions1 on October 2, 2025, for an enterprise value of $1.125 billion. Based in Cleveland, Ohio (USA), Avtron is a global leader in load banks2 and power quality solutions for datacenters and other critical applications. The company is expected to generate nearly $350 million in revenue in 2025, with high profitability. Avtron employs 600 people and operates five manufacturing sites across North America and Europe.
The Group achieved on October 7, 2025, the acquisition of all the shares of Cogelec Développement representing more than 60% of the share capital of Cogelec. A draft mandatory simplified tender offer was filed on October 15, 2025, to acquire the remaining shares of Cogelec that the Group does not indirectly hold. Cogelec is a company listed on Euronext Growth in Paris and specializing in access control in buildings, with revenue of €74 million in 2024.
1 Subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals
2 Load banks: equipment that simulates an electrical load to test the reliability of power supply systems
