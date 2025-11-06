IMCD N.V.: IMCD reports EBITA of EUR 394 million in the first nine months of 2025

Rotterdam, The Netherlands (6 November 2025) - IMCD N.V. ("IMCD" or "Company"), a global leading partner for the distribution and formulation of speciality chemicals and ingredients, today announces its first nine months 2025 results.

HIGHLIGHTS

Gross profit up by 2% to EUR 927 million (+5% on a constant currency basis)

Operating EBITA down by 2% to EUR 394 million (+1% on a constant currency basis)

Free cash flow of EUR 284 million (first nine months 2024: EUR 299 million)

Cash earnings per share at EUR 4.16 (first nine months 2024: EUR 4.67)

Our footprint in key markets has expanded through the completion of six acquisitions and the signing of two additional transactions year to date





Marcus Jordan, CEO: "Under the continued challenging macro-economic conditions, we are pleased with our gross profit growth in the first nine months, driven by a combination of organic performance, successful acquisitions and resilient gross profit margins. I am proud of our teams for continuing to stay focused and energised, whilst we intensify our efforts to drive cost effectiveness and commercial excellence throughout the organisation. Despite the ongoing uncertainties in global trade and tariff discussions, we remain confident in the strength and long-term outlook of our asset-light business model. We remain well positioned for the future through our adaptable, speciality focused portfolio, geographic and market diversity combined with advanced digital and supply chain capabilities."

