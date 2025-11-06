Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Lausanne, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2025) - Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Article 53 of the Six Exchange Regulation Listing Rules

Growth in revenue1) of 9.4% in the third quarter

at constant exchange rates

Activity growth over the first nine months of 2025 with revenue1)

of CHF 910.4 million, up 11.3% at constant exchange rates

Compagnie Financière Tradition continued to grow its activity in the third quarter of 2025. Consolidated revenue, including the share of joint ventures, reached CHF 278.3 million, up 9.4% at constant exchange rates (compared with CHF 272.3 million in 2024). Reported performance was tempered by the strengthening of the Swiss franc since the beginning of the year, particularly against the US dollar. The IDB business recorded growth of 10.7% at constant exchange rates, driven by the expansion across all regions and asset classes. Activity, which was stronger in July and September, continued its positive trajectory into October. Meanwhile, the Non-IDB business, which serves retail clients in Japan, declined by 25.3% at constant exchange rates during the quarter, reflecting a marked slowdown in the sector over July and August, before returning to growth in September, a trend that continued into October.

Over the first nine months of the year, Compagnie Financière Tradition reported consolidated revenue, including the share of joint ventures, of CHF 910.4 million, compared with CHF 849.3 million for the same period in 2024, an increase of 11.3% at constant exchange rates.

Revenue for the 3rd quarter:

CHFm 2025 2024 Variation at current exchange rates Variation at constant exchange rates









Reported revenue (IFRS) 261.2 251.1 +4.0% +11.3% Revenue including share of joint ventures1) 278.3 272.3 +2.2% +9.4% Interdealer broking business (IDB) 271.6 262.4 +3.5% +10.7% Retail investors (Non-IDB) 6.7 9.9 -32.7% -25.3%

Revenue for the period:

CHFm 2025 2024 Variation at current exchange rates Variation at constant exchange rates









Reported revenue (IFRS) 841.3 788.2 +6.7% +10.9% Revenue including share of joint ventures1) 910.4 849.3 +7.2% +11.3% Interdealer broking business (IDB) 879.2 822.7 +6.9% +11.0% Retail investors (Non-IDB) 31.2 26.6 +17.1% +20.4%

1) Proportionate consolidation method for joint ventures

ABOUT COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE TRADITION SA

Compagnie Financière Tradition SA is one of the world's largest interdealer brokers in over-the-counter financial and commodity related products. Represented in over 30 countries, Compagnie Financière Tradition SA employs more than 2,400 people globally and provides broking services for a complete range of financial products (money market products, bonds, interest rate, currency and credit derivatives, equities, equity derivatives, interest rate futures and index futures) and non-financial products (energy and environmental products, and precious metals). Compagnie Financière Tradition SA (CFT) is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

