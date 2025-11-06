Nebius Group

Nebius AI Cloud arrives in UK with one of the country's first advanced NVIDIA AI infrastructure deployments New facility featuring NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra GPUs and NVIDIA Quantum-X800 InfiniBand networking is one of the UK's most advanced AI supercomputing platforms London, November 6, 2025 - Nebius (NASDAQ: NBIS) today unveiled its first deployment of NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra AI infrastructure in the UK, bringing the supercomputer power and hyperscaler simplicity of Nebius AI Cloud to UK customers from locally deployed specialized AI compute. Powered by NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra GPUs and NVIDIA Quantum-X800 InfiniBand networking, the deployment delivers unprecedented performance for generative AI and future foundation model development. It is the latest milestone in Nebius's global build-out, following similar deployments of high-performance AI infrastructure across Europe, the US and Israel. The launch expands the UK's domestic compute capacity, supporting the goals set out in the UK Government's AI Opportunities Action Plan and enabling British businesses, researchers, and public services to build and deploy AI at scale. Arkady Volozh, founder and CEO of Nebius, said: "This launch is a milestone for Nebius and for the UK's growing AI ecosystem. By combining our cloud infrastructure foundations with NVIDIA's latest technology, we're empowering organizations across the UK to train, deploy, and scale AI models and applications faster, more securely, and more sustainably than ever." Anthony Hills, Regional Director Enterprise Business, UK&I at NVIDIA, said: "The UK's industrial future is being reshaped by AI. With Nebius deploying advanced AI infrastructures, built on the NVIDIA accelerated computing platform, we are helping to unlock the potential of British data to drive innovation, fuel economic growth, and strengthen national resilience." Innovative companies will be able to tap Nebius's UK capacity to develop new frontier models and AI solutions. Nebius supports builders across the entire UK AI ecosystem, from startups to enterprises and from academia to the NHS, and across key industries including healthcare and pharma, life sciences, fintech, robotics and physical AI. Among the first partners for the deployment is Basecamp Research, which uses AI to tackle unsolved frontier challenges in the life sciences industry. Basecamp Research co-founder Oliver Vince said: "Tackling unprecedented challenges like designing programmable medicines requires infrastructure that can handle massive proprietary datasets from across the globe while maintaining the speed and reliability to push scientific boundaries. Nebius's infrastructure delivers the scale and performance we need; having it here in the UK means we keep greater control over our data and can compete at the cutting edge of AI-driven life sciences." Prima Mente, an AI neuroscience company, uses Nebius infrastructure to develop models that enable potential new treatments for brain diseases including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's. Prima Mente founder and CEO Ravi Solanki said: "Training multi-billion parameter foundation models on biological data demands infrastructure that can scale rapidly without breaking our workflow. Nebius enables us to spin up dozens of experiments simultaneously, accelerating our mission to decode the mechanisms behind Alzheimer's and Parkinson's. Having this performance available locally means we can deliver better diagnostics for patients across the UK faster." Located at a state-of-the-art facility in the London area, Nebius's UK deployment integrates advanced energy-efficient cooling technologies, low-latency NVIDIA Quantum-X800 InfiniBand network connectivity, and resilient on-site power generation. It features NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra GPUs, delivering unprecedented performance for generative AI and future foundation model development. The collaboration between Nebius and NVIDIA allows for full integration with the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software suite to support enterprise-grade scalability and efficiency. Nebius AI Cloud 3.0 "Aether" , the latest evolution of Nebius's platform, is designed to meet the demands of next-generation AI in contexts including healthcare, finance, life sciences, enterprise, and government. With enterprise-grade features including SOC2 Type II certification including HIPAA, end-to-end encryption and full compliance with GDPR and CCPA data protection standards, Aether gives organizations the trust, control, and simplicity they need to run their most critical AI workloads in production and at scale. A Reference Platform NVIDIA Cloud Partner (NCP), Nebius delivers AI-accelerated services built on the NCP reference architecture, as well as providing strategic value and regional impact through close collaboration with NVIDIA for enablement and support. Nebius is also among the first NCPs to achieve Exemplar Cloud for training workloads on NVIDIA Hopper GPUs, demonstrating workload performance to within 95% of NVIDIA's reference architecture. Additional resources Nebius introduces Nebius AI Cloud 3.0 "Aether" , delivering enterprise-grade security, compliance, and control for AI deployment at scale

, delivering enterprise-grade security, compliance, and control for AI deployment at scale Nebius launches Nebius Token Factory , an enterprise-ready inference platform for open-source AI About Nebius Nebius is a technology company building full-stack cloud infrastructure for the global AI industry. Headquartered in Amsterdam and listed on Nasdaq (NASDAQ: NBIS), the company has a global footprint with R&D hubs across Europe, North America, and Israel. Nebius AI Cloud has been built from the ground up for intensive AI workloads. With proprietary software and hardware designed in-house, Nebius gives AI builders the compute, storage, managed services, and tools they need to build, tune, and run their models. Contacts Investor Relations: askIR@nebius.com

