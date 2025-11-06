TwentyFour Income Fund - Notice of Interim Results and Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 06

6 November 2025

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited

Notice of Interim Results and Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited ("TFIF", or the "Company"), the FTSE 250-listed investment company targeting higher yielding, less liquid asset-backed securities, will announce its Interim Results for the six months ended 30 September 2025 on Tuesday 18 November, 2025.

Retail investor presentation

The Company will host a live presentation relating to the results via Investor Meet Company on the 18 November 2025 at 11am (UK time).

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9:00am on Monday 17 November 2025 (UK time), or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet the Company via:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/twentyfour-income-fund-limited/register-investor

Investors who already follow the Company on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

For further information, please contact:

Deutsche Numis

Matt Goss +44 (0)20 7260 1000

Hugh Jonathan

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited +44 (0)20 7015 8900

Alistair Wilson

JPES Partners +44 (0)20 7520 7620

Charlotte Walsh

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Emma-Jayne Warden +44 (0) 1481 745724

The Company's LEI is: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369

About TFIF

TFIF is a FTSE 250 listed investment company, which aims to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns, principally through income distributions, by investing in a diversified portfolio of asset-backed securities.

Visit the TFIF website at www.twentyfourincomefund.com for more information.