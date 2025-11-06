

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HENKY.PK, HENOY.PK, HEN.DE, HEN3.DE), a German chemical and consumer goods company, on Thursday reported a decline in sales for the third quarter, mainly due to the impact of acquisitions, divestments, and foreign exchange.



For the three-month period, the Group registered sales of EUR 5.147 billion, less than EUR 5.492 billion in the same period last year.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2025, Henkel expects its EBIT margin to be in the range of 14.5% to 15.5%. In addition, the Group anticipates annual restructuring expense of EUR 150 million to EUR 200 million.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News