Donnerstag, 06.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
06.11.2025
Fidelity Special Values Plc - Dividend Declaration

Fidelity Special Values Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 06

FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC ('the Company')

LEI: 549300XODK7D2K2KYV43

Final dividend

The Directors have recommended a final dividend of 6.84 pence per share to be proposed to shareholders of the Company at the Annual General Meeting to be held on 11 December 2025.

Subject to shareholder approval, the final dividend will be paid on 13 January 2026 to shareholders on the Register of Members on 28 November 2025. The ex-dividend date is 27 November 2025.

Contact for queries:

Smita Amin

Company Secretary

FIL Investments International

01737 836347


