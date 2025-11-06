Fidelity Special Values Plc - Dividend Declaration
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 06
FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC ('the Company')
LEI: 549300XODK7D2K2KYV43
Final dividend
The Directors have recommended a final dividend of 6.84 pence per share to be proposed to shareholders of the Company at the Annual General Meeting to be held on 11 December 2025.
Subject to shareholder approval, the final dividend will be paid on 13 January 2026 to shareholders on the Register of Members on 28 November 2025. The ex-dividend date is 27 November 2025.
Contact for queries:
Smita Amin
Company Secretary
FIL Investments International
01737 836347
