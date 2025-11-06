Allianz Trade, the world leader in trade credit insurance, today announces a change in management within its Specialty Credit Mid Term line of business. William Whittington, previously Head of Region, Specialty Credit Mid Term at Allianz Trade, becomes Global Head of Specialty Credit Mid Term at Allianz Trade. He succeeds Christophe White, who has decided to pursue his career outside of the Allianz Group.

William Whittington (34) holds a Bachelor's degree and a Master of Science from the University of Oxford. He started his career in 2014 at Lloyd's of London, covering several areas including performance management, emerging risks research, political risk structured trade credit. In 2016, he joined Allianz Trade's political risk structured trade credit team as an Assistant Underwriter, before becoming Junior Underwriter in 2017, Underwriter in 2018, and Senior Underwriter in 2020. During this time he had experience in international markets including Singapore, Paris and New York. Since 2021, he has been the Head of Region, Specialty Credit Mid Term at Allianz Trade in London. Today, he has been appointed Global Head of Specialty Credit Mid Term at Allianz Trade, and will continue to be based in London.

"We'd like to thank Christophe for his contributions in shaping our Specialty Credit Mid Term business, and wish him every success in his next chapter. We are pleased to welcome William in this new role. We are convinced that given his strong background in underwriting, international exposure and proven track record in team leadership and business transformation, he is well positioned to lead our Specialty Credit Mid Term line of business into its next phase of growth", says Anil Berry, Member of the Board of Management of Allianz Trade in charge of Marketing, Commercial Underwriting, Distribution and E-Commerce.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251105206221/en/

Contacts:

Media contactmaxime.demory@allianz-trade.com