IFF (NYSE: IFF), a global leader in flavors, fragrances, food ingredients and biosciences, announced the installation of a nature-based hydrogen production facility at its Scent R&D and fragrance ingredients manufacturing plant in Benicarló, Spain. The site has partnered with Iberdrola, one of the world's largest producers of renewable energy, to become the first in the fragrance industry to rely on renewable electricity for hydrogenation reactions used in manufacturing key fragrance ingredients. Aligned with the company's commitment to Do More Good for people and planet, the site's system can make 100 tons of clean hydrogen annually using renewable energy. It includes a built-in compressor to store hydrogen on-site reducing the Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) of its products and supporting customers worldwide in achieving their decarbonization goals.

"The Benicarló site's new hydrogen production capability is a major shift from traditional 'gray hydrogen' production methods like steam methane reforming, which relies on fossil fuels and offsite production," said Jaime Gomezflores, senior vice president of global operations manufacturing for IFF Scent. "This is the first step to providing technology and expanding the production to reduce operational emissions in the future."

IFF Benicarló is dedicated to the creation of fragrance ingredients. The site's geography is well-suited to support green hydrogen production because of Spain's abundant natural resources and industrial demand. Powered by solar panels, the green hydrogen production facility at IFF's Benicarló site is used for hydrogenation reactions needed to create more than 50 key IFF ingredients, such as Cashmeran and Kharismal.

The switch to green hydrogen eliminates 2,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions per year, helping IFF meet its sustainability targets including cutting direct emissions (scope 1 and 2) by 50% and indirect emissions (scope 3) by 30% by 2030. Longer term, IFF aims for net zero emissions from its operations by 2040.

The new production facility is part of a 10-year renewable hydrogen energy agreement with Iberdrola. IFF aims to use the industry's first integrated green hydrogen plant as a blueprint for innovation across its manufacturing network. IFF's transition to green hydrogen is one of many initiatives designed to support operations for a sustainable future. Over the last year, IFF unveiled its ECHA-compliant, biodegradable scent delivery system for fabric care, ENVIROCAP, and announced a partnership with Reservas Votorantim for sustainable bioprospecting in Brazil's largest private Atlantic Forest reserve.

