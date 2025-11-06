Mitteilung der IuteCredit Finance S.à r.l.:

Iute Group Reports Unaudited Results for 9M/2025

Disciplined Growth and Improved EfficiencySTRATEGIC HIGHLIGHTS

- Predictive modelling and data-intense solutions enable personalized loan offerings, support customer base expansion, and enhance revenue quality. At the same time these solutions contribute to offsetting increased interest costs arising from higher growth-related debt financing by offering lower effective annual interest rates.

- Number of active customers up 1,3% to 265 thousand (31 Dec. 2024: 262 thousand) with revenue per customer (LTM) up 31,8% to 575 EUR (12M/2024: 432 EUR).

- Wallet services and digital insurance intermediation growth outpaces the growth of lending business - further acceleration expected.

- IutePay Bulgaria paving the way for full international IBAN-to-IBAN payment capabilities across all Iute markets with SEPA Credit Transfer certification.

- Partial refinancing of around 78 million EUR of Iute Group's EUR 2021/2026 Bonds 125 million EUR outstanding completed ahead of schedule with successful issue of new Senior Secured EUR 2025/2030 Bonds with a total volume of EUR 140 million - Activities for refinancing management of remaining EUR 2021/2026 Bond to start at beginning of 2026 financial year.

OPERATIONAL ...

