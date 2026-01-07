Mitteilung der Iute Group AS:

Iute Group Strives to Enter Ukraine with Acquisition of Banking License

Iute Group, a European digital-first banking group, is striving to enter the Ukrainian market by establishing a regulated bank with a strong focus on digital banking services for everyday financial needs. The market entry is to be based on an agreement with Ukraine's state-owned Deposit Guarantee Fund following approval by the National Bank of Ukraine. Under the agreement, Iute Group is to acquire a banking license held by a bridge bank together with a selective transfer of low-risk assets and corresponding retail deposit liabilities with a total volume of approximately EUR 4 million from RWS Bank to Iute Group's newly established bank entity in Ukraine.

The purchase price is expected to amount to EUR 120 thousand and will be financed ...

