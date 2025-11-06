

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Legrand (LGRDY) released a profit for its nine months that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at EUR892.3 million, or EUR3.376 per share. This compares with EUR833.7 million, or EUR3.160 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 11.9% to EUR6.971 billion from EUR6.229 billion last year.



Legrand earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR892.3 Mln. vs. EUR833.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR3.376 vs. EUR3.160 last year. -Revenue: EUR6.971 Bln vs. EUR6.229 Bln last year.



