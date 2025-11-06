Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2025) - Defence Therapeutics Inc. (CSE: DTC) (FSE: DTC) (OTCQB: DTCFF) ("Defence" or the "Company"), a leading biotechnology company pioneering next-generation antibody-drug conjugate ("ADC"), is pleased to announce the successful presentation of new data on its proprietary Accum® platform at the 16th World ADC Conference in San Diego, USA (November 4-5, 2025).

The presentation generated exceptional interest from both the scientific and industry communities, with attendees continuing discussions around Defence's poster long after the official session concluded. The results presented by Dr. Maxime Parisotto, Chief Scientific Officer of Defence Therapeutics, demonstrated how Accum® enhances intracellular delivery and payload release, thereby amplifying the potency and therapeutic index of ADCs.

"The response to our new data was phenomenal," said Dr. Parisotto. "It's clear that the Accum® platform addresses one of the key challenges in ADC design-efficient endosomal escape and payload delivery. We are now moving forward to test Accum® across a broader range of on-market and development-stage ADCs to fully explore its potential to improve efficacy and patient outcomes."

The Company is now expanding its collaborative and internal testing programs to include multiple commercial and clinical-stage ADC constructs, aiming to validate Accum® as a plug-and-play enhancer for the next generation of targeted cancer therapies.

"Our goal is to demonstrate that Accum® can universally enhance the performance of ADCs, regardless of the payload or antibody used," said Dr. Mark Lambermon, Head of Quality and Operation at Defence Therapeutics, who was also in attendance in San Diego. "We are engaging with leading industry partners to accelerate these evaluations and bring this transformative technology closer to patients."

The Defence team extends its gratitude to the organizers of the World ADC Conference and to the many collaborators and industry partners who joined discussions in San Diego.

About Defence:

Defence Therapeutics is a publicly-traded biotechnology company developing and engineering the next generation of ADC products using its proprietary platform. The core of Defence Therapeutics platform is the ACCUM® technology, which enables precision delivery of ADCs in their intact form to target cells. As a result, increased efficacy and potency can be reached against cancer.

