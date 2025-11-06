

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Solvay S.A. (SLVYY.PK, SLVYY) Thursday said that its third-quarter profit rose from last year, while sales fell 10 percent. The company also reaffirmed its outlook for fiscal 2025.



The Belgian-French chemical company reported, on an IFRS basis, profit attributable to Solvay shareholders, of 34 million euros or 0.32 euros per share in the third-quarter, higher than profit of 19 million euros or 0.18 euros per share in the same period a year ago.



On an underlying basis, profit declined 15.0 percent to 88 million euros in the three-month period from 103 million euros in the prior-year quarter.



According to Solvay, quarterly net sales fell 9.7 percent on an IFRS basis to 1.01 billion euros from 1.12 billion euros in the corresponding period last year. Underlying net sales also declined 9.7 percent to 1.04 billion euros from 1.16 billion euros a year ago.



The company said that EBITDA for the given period rose 18.3 percent to 181 million euros from 153 euros in the previous-year quarter. However, on an underlying basis, EBITDA declined 10.3 percent to 232 million euros from 259 million euros in the same period of fiscal 2024.



Looking ahead, the company also reaffirmed its fiscal 2025 outlook of underlying EBITDA to be between 880 million euros and 930 million euros.



On the OTC Markets, SLVYY.PK ended Wednesday's trading at $2.9100, down 0.34 percent.



